NEW YORK Aug 16 The U.S. government fetched near interest-free one-month loans from investors on Tuesday even as they reduced their bidding to buy the debt.

The Treasury Department auctioned $35 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.010 percent, the lowest since the one-month bill auction held on July 19.

Last week, the one-month bill sale cleared at an interest rate of 0.035 percent.

However, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall demand, came in 4.15 at Monday's auction, down from last week's 4.27. This was the lowest ratio for one-month T-bill offers since April 5.

