* Reduced bidding for T-bills seen partly due to low rates

* U.S. to sell 12-day cash management bills Wednesday

* Overnight repo, fed funds rates fall after refunding (Updates U.S. action, adds details)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 16 The U.S. government snagged near-interest-free one-month loans from investors on Tuesday, even as bidding to buy the debt was thinner than usual.

Auction demand for ultra short-dated U.S. government securities retreated after the Federal Reserve pledged a week ago to leave short-term interest rates near zero through at least mid-2013 in an attempt to support a flagging U.S. economy.

In light of this development, investors have scrambled for long-dated Treasuries and other higher-yielding bonds rather than putting money in T-bills, which are earning nearly nothing.

"When you have rates bottoming here, bidders tend to pull back. There is no room for price appreciation," said Tom Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

The reduced bidding was mitigated by safe-haven appetite for T-bills due to the ongoing worries about Europe's debt crisis.

The Treasury Department auctioned $35 billion in one-month bills at an interest rate of 0.010 percent, the lowest since the one-month bill auction held on July 19.

Last week, the one-month bill sale cleared at an interest rate of 0.035 percent.

However, the bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of overall demand, came in at 4.15 for Monday's auction, down from last week's 4.27. That was the lowest ratio for one-month T-bill offers since April 5.

Foreign central banks and other indirect bidders bought about 18 percent of the latest one-month bill offering, the lowest level in two months, according to Simons.

The Treasury said on Tuesday it will sell $20 billion in 12-day cash management bills on Wednesday.

In the repurchase market, the interest rate on overnight loans backed by Treasuries slipped to 0.05 percent from 0.115 percent late on Monday.

With more cash in the banking system after the settlement of the debt sold at the refunding, the overnight rate on the U.S interbank, or federal funds, slipped.

The price banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves was last quoted at 0.10 percent to 0.14 percent, compared with 0.13 percent to 0.18 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)