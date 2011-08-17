* U.S. money fund flows seen returning after sharp drop
* Bank commercial paper activity picking up, rates lower
* Fed's extended low-rate pledge keeps pressure on funds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 17 The $2.6 trillion U.S. money
market fund industry is showing signs of stabilizing as
investors are moving back into them despite Standard & Poor's
downgrade of the United States and Europe's financial turmoil.
Worries about heavy losses on money funds' investments in
U.S. government and European bank debt securities have
retreated in recent days.
"Things are settling down a bit," said Mike Krasner,
managing editor at iMoneynet, which tracks the money fund
industry in Westborough, Massachusetts.
The Federal Reserve's pledge to leave short-term interest
rates near zero for at least two years, however, will exert
pressure on the industry as it faces competition from bank
accounts and other cash-like products.
"Money funds are struggling because interest rates are so
low," said Ray Stone, managing director at Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
The average 30-day interest rate on taxable U.S. money
funds has been stuck at 0.01 percent, according to iMoneynet.
Federal Reserve data show that companies are able to sell
more commercial paper in recent days to raise cash to fund
their payrolls, inventories and other daily operations.
Money market funds own roughly half of the $1 trillion in
the U.S. commercial paper outstanding.
Interest rates on short-dated U.S. commercial paper are
lower than in early August when there was acute anxiety over a
U.S. sovereign default. Large investors and corporate
treasurers redeemed their money fund shares and put the cash
into bank accounts.
In the week ended Aug. 2, money market funds lost a total
of $103.21 billion in assets. This was the biggest one-week
drop since mid-March 2010, according to iMoneyNet. The
following week, they regained $61.28 billion in assets.
Overnight interest rates on bank commercial paper averaged
0.04 percent on Tuesday, compared with an average of 0.08
percent in the week ended Aug. 5, Fed Reserve data show.
On the other hand, the rates on longer-dated commercial
paper remain elevated as money funds remain reluctant to own
longer-dated European bank debt on worries about their high
exposure to the debt of weaker euro zone countries, according
to analysts.
Interest rates on three-month commercial paper issued by
banks averaged 0.16 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.27 percent
on Monday and 0.18 percent in the week ended Aug. 5.
Issuance of longer-dated bank commercial paper is still
depressed, compared with their shorter-dated counterparts.
Banks on average issued $2.7 billion in overnight
commercial paper on Monday and Tuesday, up from $2.5 billion
for all of last week. They sold an average of $142 million in
three-month debt so far this week, down from $646 million in
the prior week, according to the Fed.
