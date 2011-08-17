* U.S. money fund flows seen returning after sharp drop

* Bank commercial paper activity picking up, rates lower

* Fed's extended low-rate pledge keeps pressure on funds

(Adds latest iMoneynet data in paragraph 11)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 17 The $2.6 trillion U.S. money market fund industry is showing signs of stabilizing as investors move back into the sector despite Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United States and Europe's financial turmoil.

Worries about heavy losses on money funds' investments in U.S. government and European bank debt securities have retreated in recent days.

"Things are settling down a bit," said Mike Krasner, managing editor at iMoneynet, which tracks the money fund industry from Westborough, Massachusetts.

The Federal Reserve's pledge to leave short-term interest rates near zero for at least two years, however, will exert pressure on the industry as it faces competition from bank accounts and other cash-like products.

"Money funds are struggling because interest rates are so low," said Ray Stone, managing director at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The average 30-day interest rate on taxable U.S. money funds has been stuck at 0.01 percent, according to iMoneynet.

Federal Reserve data show that companies are able to sell more commercial paper in recent days to raise cash to fund their payrolls, inventories and other daily operations.

Money market funds own roughly half of the $1 trillion in the U.S. commercial paper outstanding.

Interest rates on short-dated U.S. commercial paper are lower than in early August when there was acute anxiety over a U.S. sovereign default. Large investors and corporate treasurers redeemed their money fund shares and put the cash into bank accounts.

In the week ended Aug. 2, money market funds lost a total of $103.21 billion in assets. This was the biggest one-week drop since mid-March 2010, according to iMoneyNet.

Money fund assets regained another $26.6 billion in the week ended Aug. 16. after rising $61.28 billion in the prior week, iMoneyNet said on Wednesday. See [ID:nN1E77G1AN]

Overnight interest rates on bank commercial paper averaged 0.04 percent on Tuesday, compared with an average of 0.08 percent in the week ended Aug. 5, Fed Reserve data show.

On the other hand, the rates on longer-dated commercial paper remain elevated as money funds remain reluctant to own longer-dated European bank debt on worries about their high exposure to the debt of weaker euro zone countries, according to analysts.

Interest rates on three-month commercial paper issued by banks averaged 0.16 percent on Tuesday, down from 0.27 percent on Monday and 0.18 percent in the week ended Aug. 5.

Issuance of longer-dated bank commercial paper is still depressed, compared with their shorter-dated counterparts.

Banks on average issued $2.7 billion in overnight commercial paper on Monday and Tuesday, up from $2.5 billion for all of last week. They sold an average of $142 million in three-month debt so far this week, down from $646 million in the prior week, according to the Fed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)