* Three-month dollar funding costs highest since April

* Some European names face higher borrowing costs

* Most investors not willing to lend beyond one week

* SNB taps Fed's swap line

* N.Y. Fed, Treasury in touch with banks on European risk (Adds details on SNB tapping swap lines)

By Richard Leong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 18 Some European banks are being forced to pay more for access to short-term U.S. dollar loans as fresh fears surface over the euro-zone fiscal crisis spreading through the financial sector.

Banks rely on money markets for cash to fund their trades and loans. Fears about the bank system could reduce funding to banks. In the extreme cases, such as the days immediately after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in September 2008, investors could stop funding banks completely, wreaking havoc on the entire economy.

The latest wave of anxiety came after The Wall Street Journal reported the Federal Reserve is taking a closer look at the U.S. units of Europe's biggest banks on worries that the region's debt crisis could spread to the U.S. banking system. [ID:nL5E7JI0QY]

Responding to the report in The Wall Street Journal, William Dudley, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said the Fed is "always scrutinizing" banks and that it treats U.S. and European banks "exactly the same." [ID:nN1E77H052]

HONING IN ON COUNTERPARTY RISK

The Wall Street Journal report came a day after an unidentified euro-zone bank borrowed $500 million in one-week dollars from the European Central Bank. It was the first time a euro-zone bank tapped the ECB for such funding since February.

Short-term money markets showed further signs of bank stress emanating from Europe's fiscal strains. The benchmark for unsecured dollar loans between banks, three-month Libor LIBOR, rose to its highest in 4-1/2 months, the latest in a series of such peaks.

Investors have not completely cut off funding to European banks, but most of them are reluctant to lend beyond a week.

"Clearly, these euro-zone banks are having a tough time raising money, but it's not at a level that's alarming," said Joe D'Angelo, managing director of money markets at Prudential Fixed Income in Newark, New Jersey, who oversees $50 billion in assets.

French banks, for example, could borrow overnight cash in the repurchase market at about 0.05 percent on Thursday, the same level as U.S. banks. But their borrowing cost for three-month dollars could be 0.30 percentage point higher.

TIERING AMONG EUROPEAN BANKS

There is deepening gloom over the prospects of solving the euro-zone debt crisis after a French-German summit earlier in the week did little to soothe investor concerns that the problems could spread from weaker countries to the heart of the financial system.

Of the 11 European banks that contribute to the calculation of Libor, six are paying above the daily fixing, while the rest are paying below that level.

Foreign banks also reduced issuance of U.S. commercial paper in the latest week as investors became more anxious about the European debt crisis, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday suggested. [ID:nN1E77H0RN]

"A lot of flows have not returned to the interbank market. Most investors are not very comfortable right now," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.

London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars rose to 0.29778 percent from 0.29589 percent on Wednesday.

UK banks Barclays (BARC.L) and Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) said they paid 0.3400 percent for three-month dollars on Thursday. It was the second-highest rate paid, just behind the 0.34500 percent Japan's Norinchukin said it paid

In the meantime, top French banks have been under intense scrutiny due to their high exposure to peripheral debt.

Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) were paying for three-month dollars at 0.32500 percent and 0.33000 percent, above Thursday's fixing.

But BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) said its borrowing cost on three-month dollars was 0.29500 percent, slightly below Thursday's fixing.

The Libor data suggested not all European banks are being lumped into the same risk group, though that is cold comfort for a market where strains are running high.

With the rise in interbank rates and elevated cost to borrow dollars in the currency market EURCBS3M=ICAP, European banks are borrowing in money markets only if they need to do so. Some are said to have already secured longer-term dollars.

"The majority of the European banks have taken care of themselves in dollar funding for this year," said Paul Presinzano, head of short-term dollar interest-rates trading at BNP Paribas in New York.

However, in another sign of abnormalities in financial markets, the Swiss National Bank tapped the Federal Reserve's swap lines for foreign central banks, the New York Fed said. [ID:nN1E77H1WR]

The $200 million transaction was the first time the SNB has used the swap lines since they were reopened in May, 2010, and the first time since early March that the Fed has provided liquidity to any foreign central bank.

The risk premium on two-year U.S. interest-rate swaps over two-year Treasuries recorded its biggest jump in 1-1/2 weeks to 27.00 basis points on Thursday. The two-year swap spread USD2YTS=RR grows with counterparty fears. (Additional reporting by Rachelle Younglai in Washington and Karen Brettell in New York; Editing by Jan Paschal and Leslie Adler)