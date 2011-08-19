* Some European banks paying more for short-term cash

* No 2008-style panic yet, but anxiety elevated (Adds detail, comment)

By Karen Brettell and Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Aug 19 Some European banks were forced to pay more for short-term loans on Friday as anxiety about a rapidly spreading debt crisis in Europe stayed high.

The benchmark for unsecured dollar loans between banks, three-month Libor LIBOR, rose above 30 basis points for the first time since early April. It fixed at 0.30300 percent.

Banks rely on short-term funding markets for cash to finance trades and loans. But fear that some banks may be heavily exposed to indebted euro zone countries has made lenders cautious.

After Lehman Brothers collapsed in 2008, anxiety hit a fever pitch and investors stopped funding banks completely, disrupting the entire world economy.

"It's still nowhere near as stressful as it was in the fall of 2008, the darkest days of the financial crisis, but by historical measures and the measures of the past couple of years it's certainly wider," said Eric Stein, portfolio manager at Eaton Vance in Boston.

Market participants are expecting borrowing levels to rise, with future contracts implying another nine-basis-point increase by the middle of September.

Some European banks, including Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX, were forced to pay slightly above the LIBOR rate on Friday to borrow three-month money.

Traders said that shows concerns over the region's banking system are still running high. While investors have not cut off funding to European banks, most are reluctant to lend beyond a week, market participants said.

One of the Federal Reserve's most influential policymakers said the U.S. central bank was keeping an eye on European banks' U.S. operations, though he said it was part of "normal, standard operating procedure."

"The reality is we monitor European banks and U.S. banks every day, so there's nothing to be particularly alarmed about that," said New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley.

"It's prudent for us to make sure that we understand what's going on." [ID:nN9E7H700P] (Additional reporting by Edith Honan) (Editing by Dan Grebler)