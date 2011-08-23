* Libor rates creep up, European banks pay more

* Banks raise rates on deposits as funding liquidity falls

* Cost to swap euros into dollars remains elevated

* US bank CDS costs rise, reflect capital concerns (Recasts throughout; adds quotes, details)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 23 European bank funding pressures stayed high on Tuesday as the cost of short-term interbank dollars continued to rise, while U.S. banks' debt costs also came under pressure in the unsecured bond markets.

European banks are facing higher dollar funding costs as U.S. money fund investors, nervous over exposure to peripheral euro zone countries, reduce the length and amount of loans to the companies.

U.S. banks have largely, thus far, been spared short-term funding woes, though a dramatic share price drop at Bank of America (BAC.N) in the past two days has raised concern that the firm will need to raise new capital at the same time as big investors are increasingly risk averse.

These fears also spurred flurry of buying of debt insurance in the credit default swap market and sent BofA's CDS costs on Tuesday to a record high. For details, see [ID:nN1E77M0FC]

"I think what's driving this more than anything is that institutional investors want to hold onto cash as much as possible, they want to stay as liquid as possible," said Abdullah Karatash, head of U.S. fixed-income credit trading at Natixis in New York.

"There are definitely issues in funding affecting banks across the board," he said.

The drop in U.S. dollar loans to European banks has led many to instead try to lure more deposits, while many are also going to the foreign exchange market to swap euros for dollars.

"We're seeing banks steadily increase their deposit rates" to raise funds, said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York. "A lot of investors are staying in short-term duration, and that's taken a lot of the longer-term liquidity out of the money markets,"

The cost to swap euros into dollars remained at elevated levels on Tuesday, suggesting dollar-funding European banks need to run U.S. operations remains constrained.

The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro zone banks rise, traded at minus 89 basis points, close to its post crisis highs.

This rate is seen capped at around minus 100 basis points, supported by swap facilities offered by the European Central Bank.

In one potentially positive sign euro zone banks cut back on their borrowing from the European Central Bank on Tuesday, though investors will be closely watching the ECB's offer of dollar liquidity on Wednesday.

Markets were roiled last week when one bank borrowed $500 million from the central bank, the first time the facility was tapped in 6 months.

"It could be that these banks really need dollars as opposed to euro currency," said TD's Lin.

US BANK CDS REFLECT CAPITAL CONCERNS

Short-term interbank lending rates reflected little concern about U.S. bank funding on Tuesday, though volatility in the corporate bond market reflected fears over how much demand there would be for bank bonds if they need to raise new capital.

At one point BofA's CDS costs surged 64 basis points to 435 basis points on Tuesday, meaning it would cost $435,000 per year to insure $10 million in bonds for five years, though this cost has since declined to 385 basis points, according to Markit.

One-year CDS costs for BofA also leaped as high as 525 basis points, Markit data show.

"There is much diminished demand for corporate bonds," said Natixis' Karatash. "Investors can't sell out of bonds because the market is not liquid enough right now, so instead they are buying CDS to hedge credit exposure."

London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars LIBOR meanwhile continued to grind higher on Tuesday, rising to 0.31178 percent from 0.30300 percent on Monday.

The rate also continued to show tiering of banks, with Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all having to pay slightly above the daily fixing.

U.S. banks including Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) were all charged below the fixing. (Additional reporting by William James in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)