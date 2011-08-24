* Three-month dollar Libor reaches highest rate in a year

* BofA CDS costs rise, short-term borrowing rate stable

* European banks borrowing costs remain elevated

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 24 The cost for banks to borrow short-term dollar funds from other banks rose to its highest level in a year on Wednesday as large investors continued to pull back on making loans and fears over bank counterparty risk increased.

London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars LIBOR increased to 0.31428, the highest rate since last August, up from 0.31178 on Tuesday.

Bank of America Corp reported its loan costs were unchanged at 0.29 percent, despite the recent sharp drop in its stock price and weakness in its bonds and credit default swaps.

The bank's ( BAC.N ) credit default swaps rose on Wednesday but remained under a record high reached briefly the previous day, as illiquidity in the corporate bond markets drove investors to buy protection on concern the bank may need to raise new capital, instead of selling their bonds.

The CDS last cost 389 basis points, or $389,000 per year to insure $10 million in bonds for five years. It is up from 377 basis points late on Tuesday, but down from a record 435 basis points reached earlier on Tuesday, according to data by Markit.

European bank borrowing rates remained elevated, reflecting continuing reticence of investors, including U.S. money funds, to extend dollar-based lending to banks that are exposed to the debt of peripheral euro zone nations.

Barclays ( BARC.L ), Credit Agricole ( CAGR.PA ), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland ( RBS.L ), Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) and UBS UBSN.VX all reported having to pay slightly above the daily fixing.

Barclays and RBS were charged the highest rate at 0.35 percent, while Credit Suisse and Credit Agricole had to pay 0.345 percent, SocGen was charged 0.337 percent and UBS paid 0.331 percent.