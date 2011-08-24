* Three-month dollar Libor reaches highest rate in a year
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 24 The cost for banks to borrow
short-term dollar funds from other banks rose to its highest
level in a year on Wednesday as large investors continued to
pull back on making loans and fears over bank counterparty risk
increased.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
LIBOR increased to 0.31428, the highest rate since last
August, up from 0.31178 on Tuesday.
Bank of America Corp reported its loan costs were unchanged
at 0.29 percent, despite the recent sharp drop in its stock
price and weakness in its bonds and credit default swaps.
The bank's (BAC.N) credit default swaps rose on Wednesday
but remained under a record high reached briefly the previous
day, as illiquidity in the corporate bond markets drove
investors to buy protection on concern the bank may need to
raise new capital, instead of selling their bonds.
The CDS last cost 389 basis points, or $389,000 per year to
insure $10 million in bonds for five years. It is up from 377
basis points late on Tuesday, but down from a record 435 basis
points reached earlier on Tuesday, according to data by
Markit.
European bank borrowing rates remained elevated, reflecting
continuing reticence of investors, including U.S. money funds,
to extend dollar-based lending to banks that are exposed to the
debt of peripheral euro zone nations.
Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all reported having to pay slightly
above the daily fixing.
Barclays and RBS were charged the highest rate at 0.35
percent, while Credit Suisse and Credit Agricole had to pay
0.345 percent, SocGen was charged 0.337 percent and UBS paid
0.331 percent.
U.S. banks including Bank of America, Citigroup Inc (C.N)and JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) were all charged below the
fixing, at 0.29 percent, 0.275 percent and 0.27 percent,
respectively.
(Editing by Padraic Cassidy)