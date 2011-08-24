* Three-month dollar Libor reaches highest rate in a year
* BofA CDS costs rise, short-term borrowing rate stable
* European banks borrowing costs remain elevated
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 24 The cost for banks to borrow
short-term dollar funds from other banks rose to the highest
level in a year on Wednesday as large U.S. money funds
continued to pull back on making loans to Europe and as fears
over bank counterparty risk increased.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
LIBOR increased to 0.31428 percent, the highest rate since
last August and up from 0.31178 percent on Tuesday.
The rate has been steadily rising as investors have become
increasingly reluctant to make dollar-based loans to European
banks on longer than an overnight basis.
"Term funding markets have significantly less liquidity
than they had, a lot of investors are getting very short. They
don't want to take a lot of term risk," said Ira Jersey,
interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York.
U.S. money funds, which have traditionally been among the
largest lenders of short-term dollar loans to European banks,
have been reducing exposures to the region on concern over bank
exposure to the debt of peripheral European nations.
There has been a resulting dearth of dollar-based funds
that the banks need to run their U.S. operations and has sent
the cost of exchanging euros to dollars in the foreign exchange
market to post-crisis highs.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
EURCBS3M=ICAP, which measures the premium banks have to pay
to swap euros into dollars, traded at 84 basis points on
Wednesday. It has widened from under minus 20 basis points in
April.
U.S. funds are also reducing loans, and increasing cash
hoards, on fears that they could face large redemptions as low
interest rates make it harder to generate returns for
investors.
"There are a bunch of different dynamics going on and a lot
of them have to do with rates being extremely low and that they
are going to stay low for a long time," said Jersey.
Bank funding costs are also unlikely to see any relief
soon, with futures markets pricing for a continual increase in
Libor through year-end. Eurodollar contracts currently imply
three-month Libor will increase to a peak of 57 basis points in
December.
EUROPEAN BANKS LEAD WEAKNESS
The Libor panel continued to reflect tiering of banks, with
European banks including Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole
(CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland
(RBS.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all
reported having to pay slightly above the daily fixing.
U.S. banks funding costs, including those of Bank of
America (BAC.N), were stable.
BofA has seen volatility in its stocks, bonds and credit
default swap costs in recent days as fears over mortgage
litigation increased speculation the bank would need to raise
new capital.
BofA on Wednesday said its three-month loan costs were
unchanged at 0.29 percent.
BofA's credit default swaps rose on Wednesday but remained
under a record high reached briefly on Tuesday.
Traders said that illiquidity in the corporate bond market
has driven investors to buy protection in the CDS market in the
place of selling the bonds.
The CDS last cost 389 basis points, or $389,000 per year to
insure $10 million in bonds for five years. It is up from 377
basis points late on Tuesday, but down from a record 435 basis
points reached earlier on Tuesday, according to data by
Markit.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)