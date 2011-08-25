* Dollar funding costs continue to rise, highest in a year
* Libor futures reduce expectations for further increases
* Credit Agricole says has less access to money funding
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The cost for banks to borrow
short-term dollar funds from other banks continued to grind
higher on Thursday, though a rally in futures contracts showed
greater optimism that bank funding stresses may not rise as
much as some had feared headed into year-end.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
LIBOR increased to 0.31900 percent, the highest rate since
last August, and up from 0.31428 percent on Wednesday.
The rate continued to reflect tiering, with many European
banks paying slightly above the fixing, while U.S. banks pay
less.
A recovery in U.S. bank stocks has, however, improved
sentiment around bank funding levels and helped rates futures
contracts improve.
"Front-end Eurodollar futures are rallying on the day,"
said Michael Chang, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse
in New York. "The sentiment is at least not worsening."
The futures rally has reduced expectations of how high
Libor may rise by year-end.
Libor futures are now implying that the three-month
interbank lending rate for dollar loans will increase to around
52 basis points by December, down from expectations early
yesterday that they would increase to 57 basis points.
Bank of America Corp's <BAC,N> shares, which were badly
beaten down earlier this week on fears the bank would need to
raise more capital, soared on Thursday after the bank said that
Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) would
invest $5 billion in the firm.
The stock had also staged a recovery on Wednesday when
analysts said that the bank's capital needs were not as dire as
some had feared.
European banks continued to have to pay a slightly higher
rate as concern over exposures to peripheral European debt
remained elevated.
France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said on Thursday that
its access to U.S. money-market funding had been roughly halved
as a result of market jitters, to around 25 billion euros.
Presenting its second quarter results, the bank said it was
however "well-positioned" in terms of liquidity and had
alternative sources of dollar funding available.
Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all reported having to pay slightly
above the daily Libor fixing on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London;
Editing by Padraic Cassidy)