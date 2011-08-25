* Dollar funding costs continue to rise, highest in a year
* LIBOR futures reduce expectations for further increases
* Credit Agricole says has less access to money funding
* Bank credit rallies on BofA investment, then peters out
* Banks sell more commercial paper in latest week
(Adds details, comments, rewrites throughout)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK Aug 25 The cost for banks to borrow
short-term dollar funds from other banks kept grinding higher
on Thursday, while a rally in bank bonds after Bank of America
got a capital boost quickly petered out.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
LIBOR increased to 0.31900 percent, the highest rate since
last August, and up from 0.31428 percent on Wednesday.
The rate continued to reflect tiering, with many European
banks paying slightly above the fixing, while U.S. banks pay
less.
News that Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N) would invest $5 billion in Bank of America also gave
only a temporary boost to credit markets and traders said
investors took advantage of price strength to quickly sell out
of the bank's bonds.
Traders remain spooked that banks will be further
pressured by a weakening economy and contagion from Europe.
The cost to buy debt insurance on Bank of America in the
credit default swap markets tumbled though they remain at
elevated levels and almost double where they traded at the
beginning of August, according to data provider Markit.
The investment "did little to boost sentiment," Markit
analyst Gavan Nolan said in a note.
The bank's credit curve is also inverted, meaning it is
more expensive annually to buy short-term insurance than long-
term insurance, a sign that investors fear near-term
deterioration in the company's credit profile.
Bank of America's five-year credit default swap costs last
traded at 315 basis points, or $315,000 per year to insure $10
million in debt for five years. They traded initially traded
as low as 285 basis points on the news.
Eurodollar futures contracts that are used to speculate on
the direction of LIBOR also showed that traders are expecting
bank funding costs will keep rising through year-end.
A rally in the contracts on Wednesday and Thursday has,
however, slightly reduced expectations of how high LIBOR may
increase.
"Front-end Eurodollar futures are rallying on the day,"
said Michael Chang, interest-rate strategist at Credit Suisse
in New York. "The sentiment is at least not worsening."
LIBOR futures are now implying that the three-month
interbank lending rate for dollar loans will increase to
around 52 basis points by December, down from expectations
early Wednesday that they would increase to 57 basis points.
EUROPE FEARS REMAIN
European banks continued to have to pay a slightly higher
short-term dollar funding rate on Thursday as concern over
exposures to peripheral European debt remained elevated.
Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole, Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all reported having to pay
slightly above the daily LIBOR fixing on Thursday.
France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) said on Thursday that
its access to U.S. money-market funding had been roughly
halved as a result of market jitters, to around 25 billion
euros. Presenting its second-quarter results, the bank said it
was however "well-positioned" in terms of liquidity and had
alternative sources of dollar funding available.
U.S. money funds have been reducing their exposures to
European banks and also shortening loans they do make, leading
the banks straining for dollar funding they need to run their
U.S. operations.
Instead, many banks have been exchanging euros to dollars
in the foreign-exchange swap markets, which has kept the swap
rate at elevated levels and near post-crisis highs.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
EURCBS3M=ICAP, which measures the premium banks have to pay
to swap euros into dollars, was at minus 83.25 basis points
from 84 bps on Wednesday.
BANKS SELL MORE COMMERCIAL PAPER
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose on a
non-seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Aug. 2 due to
increased issuance from financial companies, Federal Reserve
data showed on Thursday.
After adjusting for seasonal factors, however, the market
declined by $29.5 billion to $1.117 trillion in the week.
Some analysts said the Fed's seasonally adjusted figures on
the commercial paper market have been skewed after the
2007-2009 global financial crisis.
Banks and other financial companies issued $7.9 billion in
this short-term debt in the latest week, bringing their
non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding to $518.5
billion.
Foreign banks' dollar-denominated commercial paper
outstanding grew $5.0 billion for the week to $121.2 billion,
while the U.S. units of overseas banks' commercial paper
outstanding grew by $1 billion to $153.9 billion, Fed data
showed.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong in New York and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise in London; Editing by Jan Paschal)