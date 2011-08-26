* Fears of storm disruption causes scramble for cash

* U.S. rates futures rise as Fed mulls stimulus options (Updates U.S. action, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street scrambled to raise cash on Friday on fears that a hurricane could wreak havoc on trading and the commute of thousands of traders who live in the U.S. Northeast early next week.

In the repurchase market, which is a key source of short-term cash for Wall Street to fund trading and operations, some traders sought to lock funds through Tuesday.

This drove the interest rates on loans backed by Treasury bonds through Monday higher by several basis points from late Thursday to 0.08 percent.

"Most of the funding market is focused on ensuring they are funded for Monday in case there are problems from the hurricane that could shut down their offices," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.

As of early Friday, forecasters expect that Hurricane Irene will move up the U.S. East Coast this week, causing heavy flooding and power outages along its path. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

While monitoring Irene, traders scoured for clues from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on whether the U.S. central bank will engage in another round of monetary stimulus to avert a recession.

Bernanke, who delivered a speech at a central banker conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said the Fed is looking at options to help cut unemployment but did not hint at the timing or what form such stimulus would take. [ID:nW2E7JM00N]

The July 2013 contract on the federal funds rate FFN3, which the Fed targets, last traded up 3 basis points to 99.83 after touching a session low of 99.81 earlier.

Earlier this month, the Fed pledged it would hold the fed funds rate close to zero through at least mid-2013. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Kenneth Barry)