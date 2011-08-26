* Fears of storm disruption causes scramble for cash

* Repo rates into early next week spike with demand

* U.S. rates futures rise as Fed mulls stimulus options (Updates market action, adds quotes)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Aug 26 Wall Street scrambled to raise cash on Friday on fears that a hurricane could wreak havoc on trading and the commute of thousands of traders who live in the U.S. Northeast early next week.

In the repurchase market, which is a key source of short-term cash for Wall Street to fund trading and operations, some traders sought to lock funds through Tuesday.

This drove the interest rates on loans backed by Treasury bonds through Monday higher by several basis points from late Thursday to as high as 0.10 percent.

"Most of the funding market is focused on ensuring they are funded for Monday in case there are problems from the hurricane that could shut down their offices," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.

As of early Friday, forecasters expect that Hurricane Irene will move up the U.S. East Coast this week, causing heavy flooding and power outages along its path.

Some traders even sought to secure funding through Tuesday in case of even longer market disruptions due to the storm.

"Some money market desks say they would like to roll their repos into Tuesday," said Gibson Smith, co-chief investment officer at Janus Capital Group in Denver.

After securing funding into early next week, Wall Street firms were finalizing plans to make sure they operate on Monday after Irene passes.

"Some traders expect that there are going to be some people on their desk that won't be able to make it in," said Scott Skyrm, head of repo trading at Newedge in New York.

"You want to have a backup continuity plan. Everybody's going to check out their backup site, and make sure everything's working," Skrym said. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For the latest on Hurricane Irene, see [ID:nN1E77P00B] Reuters Hurricane Tracker r.reuters.com/san78n National Hurricane Center www.nhc.noaa.gov Skeetobite Weather www.skeetobiteweather.com Weather Underground www.wunderground.com/tropical ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

While monitoring Irene, traders scoured for clues from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on whether the U.S. central bank will engage in another round of monetary stimulus to avert a recession.

Bernanke, who delivered a speech at a central banker conference at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said the Fed is looking at options to help cut unemployment but did not hint at the timing or what form such stimulus would take. [ID:nW2E7JM00N]

The July 2013 contract on the federal funds rate FFN3, which the Fed targets, last traded up 3 basis points to 99.83 after touching a session low of 99.81 earlier.

Earlier this month, the Fed pledged it would hold the fed funds rate close to zero through at least mid-2013.

Federal funds futures implied traders do not expect the U.S. central bank to begin raising rates until early 2014. (Additional reporting by Karen Brettell)