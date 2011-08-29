* Forward Libor slightly higher, but no new fixing Monday

* Front end eurodollar futures rise as stress wanes

* T-bill yields still negative out to November

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 29 Conditions in the short-term rates markets eased slightly on Monday in very light trading, with only a small uptick in the future fixing of a key unsecured lending rate.

Signs of easing included a rise in front-end eurodollar futures, which are bets on the future rate of return on dollar deposits in euro zone banks, indicating that market participants were expecting European banks to face lower costs to borrow dollars.

Meanwhile, red and green pack eurodollar futures, which have slightly longer maturities than the very front end, fell in sympathy with ultralong U.S. Treasury bonds, demonstrating a greater appetite for risk among market participants.

Due to a bank holiday in London, the London interbank offered rate (Libor), the key overnight dollar lending rate which is announced by the British Bankers Association each day based on input from a panel of major U.S., European and Asian banks, did not have a fresh fixing on Monday.

The three-month dollar Libor has risen steadily over recent weeks, one sign among several key indicators that it was becoming increasingly more difficult for banks and companies to borrow enough cash.

But in a note to clients on Monday, JPMorgan's head of short-term fixed income strategy, Alex Roever, pointed to "signs that tone in the money markets is modestly improving."

He said commercial paper, which is a market for short-term cash loans to companies, saw more activity last week, and there were signs lenders were willing to look at European companies again.

"Some accounts dabbled back into the European credits, in slightly longer tenors and larger sizes, although the behavior is still not broad-based among the short-term community," Roever said.

SOME BILL YIELDS STILL NEGATIVE

Rates in the shortest U.S. Treasury securities available, where money-market fund managers and other short-term market participants like to park cash, remained negative out to November.

"Until we get any increase in supply that's meaningful, I imagine that situation is going to remain the same," said Thomas Simons, money-market economist at Jefferies & Co. in New York.

"It seems that bills find a home right at the auction and they stay there until they mature," Simons said. "The only reason why there is any trading is short-covering and dealers paying the negative prices because they have to."

In the repo market, the rate on general repo collateral was registering at 4 basis points on Monday, according to Jefferies. That was down from a range of between 6 basis points and 5 basis points on Friday. (Editing by Leslie Adler)