* Investors with cash only put it in the safest banks

* Corporations, risky-looking banks, search for dollars

* Month-end squeeze could be even worse in September

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Aug 31 There's no shortage of cash in financial markets but those who have it aren't willing to lend it to banks and companies that need it most, and month-end balance sheet polishing is making access even harder.

During the course of the summer, investors have been withdrawing money from prime money market funds, which have in turn cut back on dollar loans to European banks. Many investors have been doing little more than storing their cash in the safest possible places, such as the best-capitalized banks. They are waiting for a clearer picture of the state of the U.S. economy, as well as word on more easing measures from the Federal Reserve, before locking it into riskier assets.

"I think right now it's good to have cash on the sidelines," said William Larkin, portfolio manager at Cabot Money Management in Salem Massachusetts. Larkin added he would put more of his money into longer-term Treasuries once it became clearer whether the Federal Open Market Committee would take additional steps to stimulate the economy through monetary easing.

But Larkin's cash--and that of other investors like him--isn't flowing freely though short-term markets, where signs of illiquidity are taking hold. It's in the safest possible places, leaving companies that tap the money markets for short-term dollar funding and banks deemed risky to use shorter-duration private sector loans or help from the European Central Bank's loan facility.

"The data we see from foreign bank commercial paper and deposits issued in the U.S. suggest that those outstanding levels continue to drop," said Brian Smedley, short-term interest rate strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York.

"Money fund investors are favoring safer assets. CEOs and business leaders, I can imagine have seen that concern manifest in the market and that's probably having some impact on their decision making."

As August drew to a close on Wednesday, several signs -- including higher rates on general collateral in the repo market and a widening of the FRA-OIS spread, a prediction of the future London interbank offered rate -- revealed additional pressure in the money markets.

"As limited as the activity was prior to this period it's probably limiting that further," said Jefferies' money market economist Tom Simons, regarding the month-end position-squaring.

"Even though there's a lot of cash in the system it's probably even less likely to come out of the banking system right now," he added. "At the end of next month, most banks have quarter end, so it could get even worse."

Repo general collateral was trading at 10 basis points on Wednesday morning, up from 6 basis points at Tuesday's close, according to Roseanne Briggen, analyst at IFR, a unit of ThomsonReuters. (Editing by Andrew Hay)