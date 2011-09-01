* CP market contracts in latest week - Fed data
* UBS says French banks won't see relief soon
* More pullback possible in money funds' CP holdings
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Sept 1 The commercial paper market
shrank in the latest week, the Federal Reserve said on
Thursday, offering evidence that French banks were under
pressure in unsecured funding markets.
The banks have been recognized as a channel through which
the European sovereign debt crisis can reach U.S. markets, and
the latest information suggests their struggle could add to
illiquidity in U.S. money markets.
Pressure from investors to pull away from unsecured lending
to European financial institutions has led to a higher cost of
funding for French banks. It has also fueled withdrawals from
prime money market funds that are known for lending to them,
and an overall reduction in the maturity length of outstanding
commercial paper.
It's unlikely the pressure will abate any time soon,
according to one analyst at a major primary dealer.
Outstanding commercial paper shrank on a seasonally
adjusted basis to $1.098 trillion in the week ended Aug. 31
from $1.117 trillion outstanding a week earlier.
A note published on Wednesday by UBS Securities said two of
the three largest French banks -- Credit Agricole and Societe
Generale -- had a combined total of $74 billion in outstanding
U.S. commercial paper at the end of June.
"Investors in the U.S. have perhaps taken a less sanguine
view of the risk to European banks of disorderly Eurozone
policy decisions," London-based UBS analyst Omar Fall wrote.
"French banks have been on the firing line given their
relatively high usage of these markets to fund their corporate
and investment banking businesses."
Fall's analysis put Credit Agricole's use of dollar funding
at 45 percent of its total funding operations. He said French
banks would have to reduce their short-term balance sheets
until European leaders could settle on a longer-term solution
for the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and restore some
confidence in European financials among short-term lenders like
money market funds.
"Corporate and investment banking balance sheets must be
reduced or a discount will continue to be attached to equity
valuations," he said.
For U.S. money markets, that may mean an even bigger change
in the balance between the amount of cash in the system and the
availability of high-quality vehicles in which to park it. As
the commercial paper market shrinks, short-term rates investors
will have to turn elsewhere for securities, possibly driving
T-bill yields, which are already close to zero, down even
more.
(Editing by Dan Grebler)