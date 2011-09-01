* CP market contracts in latest week - Fed data

* UBS says French banks won't see relief soon

* More pullback possible in money funds' CP holdings

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 1 The commercial paper market shrank in the latest week, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday, offering evidence that French banks were under pressure in unsecured funding markets.

The banks have been recognized as a channel through which the European sovereign debt crisis can reach U.S. markets, and the latest information suggests their struggle could add to illiquidity in U.S. money markets.

Pressure from investors to pull away from unsecured lending to European financial institutions has led to a higher cost of funding for French banks. It has also fueled withdrawals from prime money market funds that are known for lending to them, and an overall reduction in the maturity length of outstanding commercial paper.

It's unlikely the pressure will abate any time soon, according to one analyst at a major primary dealer.

Outstanding commercial paper shrank on a seasonally adjusted basis to $1.098 trillion in the week ended Aug. 31 from $1.117 trillion outstanding a week earlier.

A note published on Wednesday by UBS Securities said two of the three largest French banks -- Credit Agricole and Societe Generale -- had a combined total of $74 billion in outstanding U.S. commercial paper at the end of June.

"Investors in the U.S. have perhaps taken a less sanguine view of the risk to European banks of disorderly Eurozone policy decisions," London-based UBS analyst Omar Fall wrote.

"French banks have been on the firing line given their relatively high usage of these markets to fund their corporate and investment banking businesses."

Fall's analysis put Credit Agricole's use of dollar funding at 45 percent of its total funding operations. He said French banks would have to reduce their short-term balance sheets until European leaders could settle on a longer-term solution for the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis and restore some confidence in European financials among short-term lenders like money market funds.

"Corporate and investment banking balance sheets must be reduced or a discount will continue to be attached to equity valuations," he said.

For U.S. money markets, that may mean an even bigger change in the balance between the amount of cash in the system and the availability of high-quality vehicles in which to park it. As the commercial paper market shrinks, short-term rates investors will have to turn elsewhere for securities, possibly driving T-bill yields, which are already close to zero, down even more. (Editing by Dan Grebler)