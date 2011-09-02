* FHFA to sue big banks over mortgage bundling practices

* Europe fears reignite as Greek cutback inspections stall

* Recession worries loom after dismal August jobs report

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 2 The cost of insuring against a default on bonds issued by major U.S. banks rose on Friday, driven by new recession worries after a grim jobs report and fears of coming action on banks' past mortgage lending practices by the U.S. government.

A U.S. regulator is filing lawsuits against major banks, accusing them of bundling subprime home loans into bonds that never should have been sold to investors and causing mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB to lose billions, a source said. [ID:nN1E7810JZ]

The news drove CDS spreads wider for Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup (C.N) and Goldman Sachs (GS.N), along with others.

"I think it is a multi-fronted attack," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.

"Bank CDS is wider partly because European sovereign CDS is blowing out again today," he added.

Low said there was also anticipation among some market participants that the 2012 presidential campaigns would refocus a negative spotlight on big banks.

"Maybe most important, banks don't do well in recessions. And there is quite a lot of chatter about recession today after the jobs report," he said.

The Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls were unchanged last month, the weakest jobs reading in nearly a year. The Labor Department also that the number of total jobs created in June and July was 58,000 less than had been thought. [ID:nOAT004865]

News that talks were put on hold between Greek government officials and international inspectors looking at Greece's austerity measures to determine whether they meet requirements for financial aid rekindled worries about the euro zone sovereign debt crisis on Friday. The short-term rates markets, seen as a channel through which the crisis could spread from Europe to the United States, did show some signs of anxiety, but not panic.

The FRA/OIS spread, a measure of expectations for the future rate banks will have to pay to borrow dollars in the unsecured market, widened by nearly 5 basis points, suggesting the rate could move higher. Swap spreads also widened.

Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, said the movement in those indicators was due to fear about the banks' coming legal troubles.

The five-year CDS spread for Bank of America widened to 228 basis points from 297. Citigroup's hit 221, up from 204. Goldman's was 227, up from 206.

Spreads also widened for JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Wells Fargo (WFC.N).

The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, will sue major banks soon, according to a source familiar with the matter. The move will deepen the mortgage litigation morass for banks.

"If you go back to late 2007, early 2008, it was stress within the banking system that preceded financial panic and deep recession in late '08 and '09," Low said.

"I don't think that necessarily happens this time because the banks are in much, much better financial shape, but markets do look for patterns to repeat. So if bank CDS continue to widen out then traders are going to extrapolate a bigger threat even though there isn't one." (Editing by Leslie Adler)