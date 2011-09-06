* Dollar funding costs push higher again

* Poor overall European growth prospects a factor

* G7 finance chiefs to discuss health of European banks

By Ellen Freilich and Kirsten Donovan

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 6 Reluctance among U.S. money market funds to lend to European banks kept dollar funding costs high on Tuesday as worries over the euro-zone debt crisis grew.

A dispute over an Italian austerity package [ID:nL5E7K6130] and fraught talks over a second Greek aid package [ID:nL5E7K61TQ] heightened investor concern over the impact on the banking sector of a potential default in the euro zone.

The growing sentiment against bailouts to so-called peripheral nations and poor overall growth prospects for Europe also contributed to higher bank-to-bank lending rates.

"Any European bank will have problems because it does not appear that Europe will grow at all this year; you don't have to be exposed to Greece. And this is compounded by a European Central Bank that does not want to lend to them," said Cary Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision Economics.

European banks still have access to cash from the European Central Bank, which should keep a crisis at bay for now.

But the ECB is counting on European governments to assume the role of bond-buyer of last resort once their rescue mechanism, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), receives new powers.

Aid to struggling countries in the euro zone is becoming increasingly unpopular. In a vote Monday, 25 lawmakers from Germany's ruling coalition refused to back a draft law on strengthening the EFSF.

"Those are all good reasons for money market funds not to want to lend those banks money at a more attractive price or, to lend, but at a higher rate," said Leahey.

Libor rates have firmed in recent weeks with the three-month rate up three basis points in the last two weeks.

"Considering that LIBOR had been very steady for months, it's significant that it's starting to inch up," said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Since LIBOR rates were so low, a move of a few basis points is a significant percentage increase. Overnight U.S. three-month LIBOR fixed at 0.33561 percentage point, a shade higher than Monday's 0.33278 rate. European banks in the LIBOR panel continue to report the highest funding costs.

"Still, we're not seeing the really calamitous moves in the market that would signify that banks are on the brink of collapse," Simons said. "These funding issues aren't going to amount to a replay of 2008 or anything like that."

Rising fears of a global recession are putting pressure on G7 finance chiefs meeting in France on Friday to moderate austerity drives in some rich economies and unleash a new round of monetary stimulus.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the seven big industrialized economies are set to discuss the health of Europe's banking system as well.

Analysts said that European banks with the closest ties to U.S. money market funds have the least exposure to peripheral European debt because U.S. money market funds have held back on lending to those banks.

Banks have been finding other ways of funding, such as in the currency market, where they exchange euros to dollars in the foreign-exchange swap markets, pushing it to post-2008 crisis highs.

The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP, which measures the premium banks have to pay to swap euros into dollars, reached minus 102.5 basis points from 96 basis points on Friday.

U.S. subsidiaries of European banks appear to be increasingly reliant on their parents for funding.

Federal Reserve data released last week showed money owed to European parent banks by U.S. subsidiaries increased by around $150 billion in August to $246.6 billion and over the last year by more than $500 billion from a net credit of $314 billion.

The data also showed cash reserves held at the Fed by the subsidiaries fell $100 billion in the first week of the month, before returning to levels seen in June and July.

"The cash assets cushion foreign subsidiaries in an environment where dollar funding conditions are more problematic," said JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou.

U.S. commercial paper issued by foreign banks stabilized in August at around $224 billion dollars, down around $25 billion from levels in April, the latest Fed data showed. (Editing by Andrew Hay)