* Dollar funding costs push higher again
* Poor overall European growth prospects a factor
* G7 finance chiefs to discuss health of European banks
NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 6 Reluctance among U.S.
money market funds to lend to European banks kept dollar
funding costs high on Tuesday as worries over the euro-zone
debt crisis grew.
A dispute over an Italian austerity package [ID:nL5E7K6130]
and fraught talks over a second Greek aid package
[ID:nL5E7K61TQ] heightened investor concern over the impact on
the banking sector of a potential default in the euro zone.
The growing sentiment against bailouts to so-called
peripheral nations and poor overall growth prospects for Europe
also contributed to higher bank-to-bank lending rates.
"Any European bank will have problems because it does not
appear that Europe will grow at all this year; you don't have
to be exposed to Greece. And this is compounded by a European
Central Bank that does not want to lend to them," said Cary
Leahey, managing director and senior economist at Decision
Economics.
European banks still have access to cash from the European
Central Bank, which should keep a crisis at bay for now.
But the ECB is counting on European governments to assume
the role of bond-buyer of last resort once their rescue
mechanism, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF),
receives new powers.
Aid to struggling countries in the euro zone is becoming
increasingly unpopular. In a vote Monday, 25 lawmakers from
Germany's ruling coalition refused to back a draft law on
strengthening the EFSF.
"Those are all good reasons for money market funds not to
want to lend those banks money at a more attractive price or,
to lend, but at a higher rate," said Leahey.
Libor rates have firmed in recent weeks with the
three-month rate up three basis points in the last two weeks.
"Considering that LIBOR had been very steady for months,
it's significant that it's starting to inch up," said Thomas
Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
Since LIBOR rates were so low, a move of a few basis points
is a significant percentage increase. Overnight U.S.
three-month LIBOR fixed at 0.33561 percentage point, a shade
higher than Monday's 0.33278 rate. European banks in the LIBOR
panel continue to report the highest funding costs.
"Still, we're not seeing the really calamitous moves in the
market that would signify that banks are on the brink of
collapse," Simons said. "These funding issues aren't going to
amount to a replay of 2008 or anything like that."
Rising fears of a global recession are putting pressure on
G7 finance chiefs meeting in France on Friday to moderate
austerity drives in some rich economies and unleash a new round
of monetary stimulus.
Finance ministers and central bankers from the seven big
industrialized economies are set to discuss the health of
Europe's banking system as well.
Analysts said that European banks with the closest ties to
U.S. money market funds have the least exposure to peripheral
European debt because U.S. money market funds have held back on
lending to those banks.
Banks have been finding other ways of funding, such as in
the currency market, where they exchange euros to dollars in
the foreign-exchange swap markets, pushing it to post-2008
crisis highs.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
EURCBS3M=ICAP, which measures the premium banks have to pay
to swap euros into dollars, reached minus 102.5 basis points
from 96 basis points on Friday.
U.S. subsidiaries of European banks appear to be
increasingly reliant on their parents for funding.
Federal Reserve data released last week showed money owed
to European parent banks by U.S. subsidiaries increased by
around $150 billion in August to $246.6 billion and over the
last year by more than $500 billion from a net credit of $314
billion.
The data also showed cash reserves held at the Fed by the
subsidiaries fell $100 billion in the first week of the month,
before returning to levels seen in June and July.
"The cash assets cushion foreign subsidiaries in an
environment where dollar funding conditions are more
problematic," said JPMorgan strategist Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou.
U.S. commercial paper issued by foreign banks stabilized in
August at around $224 billion dollars, down around $25 billion
from levels in April, the latest Fed data showed.
