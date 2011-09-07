* U.S. 4-week bills sold with zero interest

* Benchmark interbank dollar costs at fresh 1-yr highs

* ECB dollar swap operation untapped; mkt strains remain (Adds U.S. auction, comment; changes dateline, adds NEW YORK)

By Ellen Freilich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 7 The U.S. Treasury Department sold $30 billion in four-week bills yielding zero percent interest on Wednesday, illustrating the appetite for safe, short-term financial instruments.

The strong demand was in sync with the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep short-term interest rates exceptionally low at least through mid-2013.

The Treasury said it sold $30 billion in four-week bills at a high rate of 0.000 percent, awarding 91.32 percent of the bids at the high.

There was no lack of takers for the bills as bids offered overwhelmed the bids accepted by a 4.91 ratio.

Dealers purchased 57.2 percent of the sale, their smallest takedown since Aug. 9, noted Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

Indirect bidders took 30.9 percent of the sale and the direct bid captured 11.9 percent, the latter in its largest takedown since Aug. 9, he said.

"There's a lot of cash on the sidelines so the demand for bills is enormous right now," said Ray Humphrey, senior vice president and senior portfolio manager at Hartford Investment Management Co, with $160.8 billion in assets under management.

The ability of the U.S. Treasury to sell bills at zero percent is also a function of the Fed's commitment to keep its overnight federal funds rate low until at least mid-2013.

"Little has changed in the outlook for front-end rates since August 9," Simons said.

"The wiggles in bidding aggression can be tied to the outlook for supply," he said. "Last week, supply was rising as cash management bills were auctioned, both with September 15 maturity dates."

Simons said those cash management bills will probably be allowed to mature without being rolled over. Consequently, "supply will probably decline by over $50 billion upon next week's auction settlement and this will probably lead to even more aggressive bids in next week's auctions and even lower yield levels than this week," he said.

DOLLAR FUNDING COSTS GRIND HIGHER

Overseas, dollar funding costs ground higher with little easing in money market strains as the euro zone debt crisis kept U.S. banks wary of lending to European counterparties.

A rejection by Germany's top court of lawsuits aimed at blocking Berlin's participation in bailouts for debt-choked euro zone states failed to ease worries in money markets, as there was still no lasting solution to the two-year debt crisis in sight.

Although the European Central Bank's (ECB) weekly tender of dollars went untapped for a third consecutive week, signs of strain were evident, notably in the FX swaps market which has increasingly been a source of short-term funds for banks struggling to get cash from U.S. institutions.

The premium the banks pay for swapping euros -- which they have unlimited access to from the ECB -- into dollars remained at levels not seen since late 2008.

The three-month spread, or basis, on euro-dollar cross FX swaps EURCBS3M=ICAP has widened to minus 102.5 basis points, from about minus 96 basis points on Sept. 2.

While the ruling in Germany cleared the way for the euro zone's chief paymaster to contribute more to bailouts for struggling states, it also gave the German parliament greater say over the rescue deals, which could hamper the government's ability to act quickly.

London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars were at fresh highs of more than a year at 0.33683 percent USD3MFSR=, inching up from 0.33561 percent on Tuesday.

Equivalent euro Libor was up marginally but other key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on a huge liquidity overhang and rising expectations the central bank may have to cut rates later this year as the economy weakens. (Editing by Andrew Hay)