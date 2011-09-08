* U.S. commercial paper market shrank in latest week

* ECB tames tone on inflation, cuts growth forecast

* Markets price in a 25 bps ECB cut by end-2011

* Trend could persist if data stays weak (Adds U.S. commercial paper; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Ellen Freilich and Marius Zaharia

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 8 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market, a source of short-term lending for businesses, fell $32.0 billion to $1.066 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Sept. 7 from a seasonally adjusted $1.098 trillion a week earlier.

The market without seasonal adjustments shrank $8.3 billion in the latest week to $1.04 trillion from $1.05 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $11.1 billion in the latest week to $190.2 billion from $201.3 billion.

Overseas, euro zone interest rate futures extended gains on Thursday with investors piling up bets for a European Central Bank rate cut by the end of the year after the bank flagged downside risks to growth and tamed its language on inflation.

The ECB's change in tone reinforced market expectations that a worsening economic outlook in the euro zone and the United States and an escalating euro debt crisis could eventually force the bank to reverse its recent rate increases.

The December 2011 Euribor future FEIZ1 rose 5 basis points to 98.835, implying an equivalent fall in three-month Euribor rates expected for December to 1.165 percent. Euribor futures across the 2012-2014 strip rallied by up to 10 bps in an immediate reaction before paring gains <0#FEI:>.

The forward overnight Eonia EONIA= interest rates curve is now fully pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut between November and January and another rate cut by mid-2012, said Giuseppe Maraffino, rate strategist at Barclays Capital.

Analysts say expectations could stabilise at just one 25 bps cut in the near term, but risks were skewed for more cuts or a deeper single move to be priced in if data remain weak.

"If data continues to disappoint and inflation moves lower earlier than expected the market can rally further from here, but otherwise it should consolidate at current levels," BNP Paribas strategist Matteo Regesta said, adding that the Dec. 2011 Euribor should see strong resistance at 99.00.

ROOM FOR DISAPPOINTMENT

Money markets have shifted their bets massively since pricing in the end-year key rate at 2 percent when the ECB hiked rates for the first time this year in April.

The December 2011 Euribor future FEIZ1 has risen by a full point since the April meeting, while the December 2012 contract has gained almost 2 points. As markets were wrong then, they may well be overshooting now.

Credit Agricole's global head of fixed income strategy, David Keeble, said current levels in the Eonia curve were not justified and that markets should be pricing in only a 30 to 40 percent chance of a rate cut by the end of the year.

"A cut shouldn't be a central case (scenario) ...we've got inflation at 2.5 percent so in order to get a rate cut something serious has to happen and there is a lot of room for disappointment," Keeble said.

Interbank stress showed no signs of easing. The three-month cross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP, which falls when dollar funding strains intensify, hovered near its lowest since December 2008 at below minus 100 basis points.

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight index swaps was also trading near its recent 2-year highs around 70 bps. (Editing by James Dalgleish)