By Ellen Freilich and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 9 A key measure of financial stress hit its widest level in more than two years on Friday on euro zone challenges and uncertainty about the outcome of a Group of Seven financial summit.

Measures of counterparty risk remained elevated as G7 finance ministers and central bankers met in Marseille, under pressure to find new solutions to the global slowdown and debt crises on both sides of the Atlantic. For more, see: [ID:nL5E7K61TC]

Risk aversion intensified as sources told Reuters ECB Executive Board member Juergen Stark would quit because of a conflict over the bank's bond-buying program [ID:nL5E7K91OQ] and as investors waited to see how many banks sign up for a Greek bond swap.

"We're looking at a situation with similarities to 2008 in that there are some issues of concern with banks in the U.S., but this time much more so with banks in Europe because they have short-term liabilities that need to be placed and rolled over continuously," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income, with $240 billion in assets under management.

"Given that backdrop, and the fact that all of the European banks have exposure to each other and have exposure to the sovereigns, the fears can easily run ahead of the reality in terms of credit risk, resulting in credit spreads widening in chunks," Tipp said.

Even "trophy institutions" that realistically would be highly unlikely to have a credit event have felt the brunt of some of those fears, he said.

"A best-case scenario would be if policymakers were able to isolate Greece from the pack because most of the other sovereigns are, kicking and screaming aside, following through on their fiscal austerity programs," Tipp said.

Some strategists said that even after the G7 meeting, there would be ample reason for investors to remain risk averse.

"The G7 is very good at coming out with broadly reassuring statements, which are very positive in tone but very limited in substance. I don't really see the prospect for anything different this time around," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

The spread between three-month Euribor rates and three-month Eonia rates EURIBOR3MD= EUREON3M= -- a measure of counterparty risk -- was at its widest since early 2009 at around 80 basis points as overnight rates fell after ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet's Thursday comments.

McGuire said the spread could widen further but added it was still some distance from a high of 196 bps in October 2008, after the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Another key indicator of financial stress hit its highest since April 2009. The three-month spread between euro Libor rates and overnight index swap rates EUR3MFSR= EUREON3M= was at 73 bps on Friday from 71 bps the previous day.

The equivalent U.S. three-month dollar LIBOR/OIS spread USD3MFSR= USDMOIS= rose to 25 bps from 23 bps on Thursday -- close to its highest in more than a year.

Financial stress in money markets has intensified in recent months on increased worries that a deterioration in the debt crisis will eventually take a toll on European banks, which are heavily exposed to the debt of peripheral countries.

A debt swap meant to help Greece avoid default and win time to repair its finances hung in the balance with expectations of take-up by private creditors slipping. [ID:nL5E7K91CF]

A dispute over collateral for Greek bailout loans also remained unresolved and increased powers for the euro zone's rescue fund had yet to be ratified by national parliaments.

REACTION OVERDONE?

Euribor rate futures <0#FEI:> extended the previous day's gains, pushing implied rates lower after Trichet flagged downside growth risks and balanced risks to inflation. Eonia forwards SMKR11 priced in a 25 bps rate cut by year-end.

But some analysts said Trichet's comments did not necessarily point to an immediate rate cut given that euro zone inflation still exceeded a target of 2 percent or just above.

Indeed, German annual inflation was revised upward to 2.4 percent for August, official data showed. [ID:nL5E7K9079] (Editing by Dan Grebler)