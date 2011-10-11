* Money market funds cut exposure to euro zone debt

* Quick solution to European crisis might not stop slide

* Three-month Libor rates hover near highest in two months

(Adds strategist's quotes, releads)

By Chris Reese and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 11 Money market funds have been cutting their holdings of euro zone bank debt and are likely to continue to do so while Europe struggles to resolve a debt crisis, a strategist at a large U.S. financial institution said.

Prime money-market funds are estimated to have cut their euro zone exposures roughly in half since the end of May, allowing $237 billion of net exposures to mature, Alex Roever, head of short-term rates strategy at JPMorgan Securities in New York, said in a note late on Monday.

At the end of September, prime money market funds continued to hold $242 billion of euro zone bank credit, Roever said.

The data shows the degree to which euro zone headline risk continues to dominate money market fund manager activity, Roever said.

Institutional class shareholders remain wary of euro zone credits, given the ongoing lack of resolution to the peripheral sovereign debt crisis. In spite of the ECB's unlimited liquidity backstop of euro zone banks, Roever believes money market fund managers will continue to avoid these banks for fear of losing more shareholders.

"We doubt prime money market funds will return in the earnest to the sector until a clear and credible resolution to the root fiscal crisis is achieved," Roever said.

With over half of the remaining euro zone bank credit held by prime funds on track to mature before the end of October, Roever said even an "immediate resolution" to the European crisis might not head off further declines in money market fund holdings of euro zone bank debt.

Meanwhile, in the euro zone, interbank lending rates remained elevated on Tuesday as fears regional debt problems could spiral into a banking crisis led banks to build up greater liquidity buffers.

With a lack of detail in European leaders' promises to recapitalize the banking system, stress in money markets has remained high with banks reluctant to lend to each other.

The amount banks borrowed from the European Central Bank exceeded the central bank's forecast liquidity needs, leaving more than 200 billion euros of excess liquidity in the system, up from 140-150 billion euros at the beginning of the maintenance period that ended on Tuesday, analysts said.

"If you look at the excess liquidity levels now implied by the operations allotted today, you see that there is still a sense in the money market that liquidity in the private funding market is hard to come by for some people, so that they still have to rely on the ECB," Benjamin Schroeder, strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt, said.

Euro zone interbank lending rates hovered near their highest in two months EUR3MFSR=, with benchmark three-month euro Libor fixed at 1.50438 percent, unchanged from the previous session.

Three-month Euribor rates EURIBOR3MD=, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, ticked up to 1.57 percent from 1.567 percent. [ID:nEAP50PB00]

The general reluctance to lend "is evidenced by the fact that you have this credit tiering within Eonia markets, where some institutions are paying considerably more than others," Simon Peck, rate strategist at RBS in London, said.

That is why over the past maintenance period Eonia rates have on average been higher than the excess liquidity would suggest, analysts say.

Overnight Eonia rates EONIA= were at 0.89 percent on Oct. 10 down from 0.92 percent in the previous session.

"Also in that situation, the standard thing to do is to put the money on deposit with the ECB," Peck said.

Indeed, the ECB reported on Tuesday banks parked 270 billion euros at the ECB overnight. Excess market liquidity topped 210 billion euros on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations, the highest level since the end of June last year. [ID:nEAP50PB00] [ID:nEAP50QB40] (Editing by Andrew Hay)