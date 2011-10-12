* US 4-week bill auction brings high yield of 0.1 pct
* Banks borrow only $1.4 bln at ECB 3-mth $ loan offer
* ECB swap cost caps demand after market rates ease
By Chris Reese and William James
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 12 The U.S. Treasury sold
$30 billion of 4-week bills at a high rate of 0.01 percent on
Wednesday, marking the first time the rate has came in above
zero in the last six such auctions.
Banks had essentially been giving the Treasury
interest-free loans in the four-week maturity arena since
late-August.
The last time a U.S. four-week bill auction had a rate
above zero was a $30 billion sale on Aug. 30, with the high
rate coming in then at 0.005 percent.
The Treasury holds the 4-week bill auctions on a weekly
basis. For details of today's auction see [ID:nTAR000039].
The yield may have been pushed marginally higher on
Wednesday by the recent "risk-on" trade that has generally been
pushing Treasuries yields higher since early October, said Tom
Simons, money market economist with Jefferies & Co. in New
York.
The Treasury's selling of shorter-dated securities as part
of the program dubbed Operation Twist -- the $400 billion bond
program intended to lower mortgage rates and other long-term
borrowing costs -- may also have put some minimal upward
pressure on the 4-week bill rates, Simons said.
The Treasury on Thursday sold $8.87 billion of Treasuries
maturing March 2013 through October 2013. [ID:nNYD003884]
Still, U.S. bill rates are comparatively low and have been
for months due in part to tightness of bills supply, Simons
said.
"Most of the factors that have led to bills trading where
they are more technical in nature based on supply which
continually shrinks week after week," Simons said.
Recent rule changes have meant money market funds have had
to boost the amount of short-term bills they hold, "so the net
effect is it creates a significant demand for bills," Simons
said.
LOW DEMAND IN ECB DOLLAR FUNDING
Meanwhile, low demand at the ECB's first offer of long-term
dollar funding since 2010 reflects the high cost of borrowing
from the central bank and shows that while dollar funding
remains scarce, most banks still have some market access.
Banks borrowed $1.4 billion at the first of three dollar
liquidity offerings announced last month in a bid to stave off
pressure in money markets caused by a growing reluctance to
lend U.S. currency to euro zone banks.
The take-up was below the $5 billion predicted by a Reuters
poll of money market traders, but in line with many analysts'
view that the 1.08 percent rate and steep collateral haircuts
made the ECB funding expensive relative to market rates.
"It's not surprising to see a small demand because the
implied cost of obtaining that funding via the ECB is higher
than the market," said Elaine Lin, strategist at Morgan Stanley
in London.
"It shows that there are only a limited number of banks
that are not able to get any market access. Anybody who has
access would rather use the market than the ECB."
Six banks bid for the three-month loans and one bidder
borrowed $500 million at the regular seven-day tender.
In September, U.S. money market funds' reluctance to lend
to euro zone banks because of exposures to troubled Greece
grabbed investors' attention, causing a spike in dollar funding
costs and a sharp fall in banking shares.
Since then the cost of swapping euros into dollars -- a key
barometer of market stress -- has eased off its most expensive
levels, in part thanks to the ECB's liquidity provision. The
three-month euro/dollarcross currency basis swap
EURCBS3M=ICAP last stood at around -90 basis points, compared
to -115 points on Sept. 12.
The decision to implement three-month dollar tenders along
with one-year euro liquidity offerings has capped the risk that
banks could face a reoccurrence of the 2008 funding drought,
justifying a modest easing of prices, analysts said.
