By Chris Reese and William James

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 12 The U.S. Treasury sold $30 billion of 4-week bills at a high rate of 0.01 percent on Wednesday, marking the first time the rate has came in above zero in the last six such auctions.

Banks had essentially been giving the Treasury interest-free loans in the four-week maturity arena since late-August.

The last time a U.S. four-week bill auction had a rate above zero was a $30 billion sale on Aug. 30, with the high rate coming in then at 0.005 percent.

The Treasury holds the 4-week bill auctions on a weekly basis. For details of today's auction see [ID:nTAR000039].

The yield may have been pushed marginally higher on Wednesday by the recent "risk-on" trade that has generally been pushing Treasuries yields higher since early October, said Tom Simons, money market economist with Jefferies & Co. in New York.

The Treasury's selling of shorter-dated securities as part of the program dubbed Operation Twist -- the $400 billion bond program intended to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs -- may also have put some minimal upward pressure on the 4-week bill rates, Simons said.

The Treasury on Thursday sold $8.87 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2013 through October 2013. [ID:nNYD003884]

Still, U.S. bill rates are comparatively low and have been for months due in part to tightness of bills supply, Simons said.

"Most of the factors that have led to bills trading where they are more technical in nature based on supply which continually shrinks week after week," Simons said.

Recent rule changes have meant money market funds have had to boost the amount of short-term bills they hold, "so the net effect is it creates a significant demand for bills," Simons said.

LOW DEMAND IN ECB DOLLAR FUNDING

Meanwhile, low demand at the ECB's first offer of long-term dollar funding since 2010 reflects the high cost of borrowing from the central bank and shows that while dollar funding remains scarce, most banks still have some market access.

Banks borrowed $1.4 billion at the first of three dollar liquidity offerings announced last month in a bid to stave off pressure in money markets caused by a growing reluctance to lend U.S. currency to euro zone banks.

The take-up was below the $5 billion predicted by a Reuters poll of money market traders, but in line with many analysts' view that the 1.08 percent rate and steep collateral haircuts made the ECB funding expensive relative to market rates.

"It's not surprising to see a small demand because the implied cost of obtaining that funding via the ECB is higher than the market," said Elaine Lin, strategist at Morgan Stanley in London.

"It shows that there are only a limited number of banks that are not able to get any market access. Anybody who has access would rather use the market than the ECB."

Six banks bid for the three-month loans and one bidder borrowed $500 million at the regular seven-day tender.

In September, U.S. money market funds' reluctance to lend to euro zone banks because of exposures to troubled Greece grabbed investors' attention, causing a spike in dollar funding costs and a sharp fall in banking shares.

Since then the cost of swapping euros into dollars -- a key barometer of market stress -- has eased off its most expensive levels, in part thanks to the ECB's liquidity provision. The three-month euro/dollarcross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP last stood at around -90 basis points, compared to -115 points on Sept. 12.

The decision to implement three-month dollar tenders along with one-year euro liquidity offerings has capped the risk that banks could face a reoccurrence of the 2008 funding drought, justifying a modest easing of prices, analysts said. (Editing by Andrew Hay)