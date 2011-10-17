* Demand for safe-haven short-term U.S. bills cools

* Benchmark euro Libor at 9-week highs

* Germany dampens hopes on debt crisis plan (Adds U.S. auction results, comment, byline; dateline previously LONDON)

By Ellen Freilich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 17 Demand for safe-haven short-term U.S. debt eased and some measures of market strain held steady on Monday, though bank-to-bank lending rates rose as Germany damped hopes that Europe would soon reach a comprehensive solution to its debt crisis.

The Group of 20 major had economies pressured euro zone leaders over the weekend to move to act decisively to address the crisis at a European Union summit on Oct. 23. [ID:nL5E7L300R]. However, Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, tempered the expectations on Monday.

Analysts said market price action was being driven by short-term speculation about the proximity, and likelihood, of an agreement on key elements of a rescue package, including a recapitalization of the region's banks.

Still, safe-haven demand for short-term U.S. Treasury debt cooled in two auctions the Treasury conducted on Monday.

The U.S. Treasury sold $29 billion in three-month bills at the highest yield in two months and six-month U.S. Treasury bills at the highest yield since early September.

With short-term interest rates held near zero by the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep short rates near zero at least until mid-2013, Monday's three-month bill auction stopped at 3 basis points, still the "highest" yield in two months.

Another sign of less heated demand for the shorter-term U.S. debt was the 4.17 ratio of bids received over those accepted, down from a record 5.15 a week earlier.

The weak buyside bid left dealers with 75.5 percent of the auction, though their total bid was more than $8 billion less than last week's auction, said Thomas Simons, money market economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.

"This does not bode well for the sector going forward," he said, but noted the addition of a 52-week bill into this week's auction schedule might have weighed on demand in the three- and six-month bill auctions.

The Treasury sold $27 billion in six-month bills with a 6.5 basis-point yield, the highest since Sept. 6.

Demand for the six-month bills perked up from a week ago with a "fairly strong" 4.95 ratio of bids offered over those accepted, "a decent rebound" from last week's auction, Simons said.

Dealers still took 62.4 percent of the sale, above average, but considerably smaller than the previous week's auction.

The indirect takedown rebounded to 29.5 percent of the sale from last week's "extremely poor" 14.4 percent, but still well below the takedowns of late September and the first week of October, Simons said. Direct bidders took just 8 percent of the sale, near the bottom of their recent range.

As Germany asserted that banks should write down more of their Greek debt holdings, some gauges of market strain -- such as the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank rates -- held steady. Interbank lending remained sparse and limited to very short maturities, traders said.

In the unsecured lending market, however, London interbank offered rates for three-month euros rose to nine-week peaks of 1.50750 percent EUR3MFSR=. The equivalent Euribor rate was also higher as banking sector tensions outweighed a glut of excess liquidity swishing in the system.

"You have some bilateral trades going on in very small amounts and no term lending because there's no trust among banks. Confidence and trust will have to come from the long end" of the interbank market, a trader said.

"Regaining trust and confidence among banks will take a long time even if there's a fantastic set-up and framework from policymakers by the beginning of December," he contended.

Efforts by euro zone leaders to convince banks to accept "voluntary" write-downs of up to 50 percent on their Greek debt, from around 21 percent when a second bailout plan for Greece was agreed in July, also unsettled money markets.

A European Central Bank policymaker, Juergen Stark, warned that changing the terms of investors' bonds in the euro zone made the bloc look like a risky investment. [ID:nL5E7LE2QZ]

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Breakingviews calculator - Banks' capital shortfall in case of sovereign debt haircut r.reuters.com/jyw62s

EURIBOR fixings by banks r.reuters.com/jah44s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

In another sign of banks' reluctance to lend to each other, overnight deposits at the ECB -- which pays a lower interest rate -- rose to 136 billion euros from 123 billion the previous day. Highlighting the uncertainty over European banks' funding needs, forecasts in a poll for the ECB's first one-year tender in almost two years, due to be held next week, ranged from 10 billion euros to 150 billion euros. [ID:nL5E7LH28R]

Still, demand for the bank's seven-day loans was slightly off last week's allotment of 204 billion euros, and money markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds, which have been augmented by the re-introduction of three-month and one-year funds in an effort to ease money market strains and lower interbank lending rates.

Excess market liquidity ECBNOMLIQ= stands at 229 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations, just below Friday's level, which was the highest since the end of June last year. (Reporting by Ellen Freilich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Susan Fenton and Leslie Adler)