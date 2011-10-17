* Demand for safe-haven short-term U.S. bills cools
* Benchmark euro Libor at 9-week highs
* Germany dampens hopes on debt crisis plan
(Adds U.S. auction results, comment, byline; dateline
previously LONDON)
By Ellen Freilich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 17 Demand for safe-haven
short-term U.S. debt eased and some measures of market strain
held steady on Monday, though bank-to-bank lending rates rose
as Germany damped hopes that Europe would soon reach a
comprehensive solution to its debt crisis.
The Group of 20 major had economies pressured euro zone
leaders over the weekend to move to act decisively to address
the crisis at a European Union summit on Oct. 23.
[ID:nL5E7L300R]. However, Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang
Schaeuble, tempered the expectations on Monday.
Analysts said market price action was being driven by
short-term speculation about the proximity, and likelihood, of
an agreement on key elements of a rescue package, including a
recapitalization of the region's banks.
Still, safe-haven demand for short-term U.S. Treasury debt
cooled in two auctions the Treasury conducted on Monday.
The U.S. Treasury sold $29 billion in three-month bills at
the highest yield in two months and six-month U.S. Treasury
bills at the highest yield since early September.
With short-term interest rates held near zero by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's pledge to keep short rates near zero at least
until mid-2013, Monday's three-month bill auction stopped at 3
basis points, still the "highest" yield in two months.
Another sign of less heated demand for the shorter-term
U.S. debt was the 4.17 ratio of bids received over those
accepted, down from a record 5.15 a week earlier.
The weak buyside bid left dealers with 75.5 percent of the
auction, though their total bid was more than $8 billion less
than last week's auction, said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York.
"This does not bode well for the sector going forward," he
said, but noted the addition of a 52-week bill into this week's
auction schedule might have weighed on demand in the three- and
six-month bill auctions.
The Treasury sold $27 billion in six-month bills with a 6.5
basis-point yield, the highest since Sept. 6.
Demand for the six-month bills perked up from a week ago
with a "fairly strong" 4.95 ratio of bids offered over those
accepted, "a decent rebound" from last week's auction, Simons
said.
Dealers still took 62.4 percent of the sale, above average,
but considerably smaller than the previous week's auction.
The indirect takedown rebounded to 29.5 percent of the sale
from last week's "extremely poor" 14.4 percent, but still well
below the takedowns of late September and the first week of
October, Simons said. Direct bidders took just 8 percent of the
sale, near the bottom of their recent range.
As Germany asserted that banks should write down more of
their Greek debt holdings, some gauges of market strain -- such
as the three-month premium paid over anticipated central bank
rates -- held steady. Interbank lending remained sparse and
limited to very short maturities, traders said.
In the unsecured lending market, however, London interbank
offered rates for three-month euros rose to nine-week peaks of
1.50750 percent EUR3MFSR=. The equivalent Euribor rate was
also higher as banking sector tensions outweighed a glut of
excess liquidity swishing in the system.
"You have some bilateral trades going on in very small
amounts and no term lending because there's no trust among
banks. Confidence and trust will have to come from the long
end" of the interbank market, a trader said.
"Regaining trust and confidence among banks will take a
long time even if there's a fantastic set-up and framework from
policymakers by the beginning of December," he contended.
Efforts by euro zone leaders to convince banks to accept
"voluntary" write-downs of up to 50 percent on their Greek
debt, from around 21 percent when a second bailout plan for
Greece was agreed in July, also unsettled money markets.
A European Central Bank policymaker, Juergen Stark, warned
that changing the terms of investors' bonds in the euro zone
made the bloc look like a risky investment. [ID:nL5E7LE2QZ]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Breakingviews calculator - Banks' capital shortfall in case
of sovereign debt haircut r.reuters.com/jyw62s
EURIBOR fixings by banks r.reuters.com/jah44s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
In another sign of banks' reluctance to lend to each other,
overnight deposits at the ECB -- which pays a lower interest
rate -- rose to 136 billion euros from 123 billion the previous
day. Highlighting the uncertainty over European banks' funding
needs, forecasts in a poll for the ECB's first one-year tender
in almost two years, due to be held next week, ranged from 10
billion euros to 150 billion euros. [ID:nL5E7LH28R]
Still, demand for the bank's seven-day loans was slightly
off last week's allotment of 204 billion euros, and money
markets are already well overstocked with ECB funds, which have
been augmented by the re-introduction of three-month and
one-year funds in an effort to ease money market strains and
lower interbank lending rates.
Excess market liquidity ECBNOMLIQ= stands at 229 billion
euros, according to Reuters calculations, just below Friday's
level, which was the highest since the end of June last year.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich and Emelia Sithole-Matarise;
Editing by Susan Fenton and Leslie Adler)