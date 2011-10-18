(Recasts, adds comment, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Ellen Freilich and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

NEW YORK/LONDON Oct 18 A key measure of counterparty risk crept higher on Tuesday even as markets hoped a European Union summit on Sunday would do something to relieve year-end financial stresses in money markets.

The outline of a plan to leverage the euro zone rescue fund was taking shape and there were expectations that any crisis plan would include efforts to recapitalise banks and reduce Greece's debt mountain. For more see [ID:nL5E7LH1GL] and [ID:nL5E7LI1D9].

Citing senior European Union diplomats, Britain's Guardian newspaper said on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to boost a euro zone financial rescue fund to two trillion euros ($2.76 trillion) as part of a plan to resolve the bloc's debt crisis that should win support at Sunday's EU crisis summit.

The report said the euro zone would endorse a five-fold increase in the 440-billion-euro bailout fund, giving it some two trillion euros to help troubled governments and banks withstand the impact in the event a troubled country defaults.

A senior euro zone source, however, told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal.

Markets have feared European leaders would not agree on a comprehensive plan to address the crisis, which has already forced Greece, Ireland and Portugal to seek bailouts and has driven up borrowing costs in Italy and Spain.

European banks with heavy exposure to troubled sovereign debt have also found it harder to fund operations, sparking fear governments may have to bail them out.

Berlin and Paris were also said to be closer to agreement on increasing private sector involvement in a second 109-billion-euro rescue package for Greece.

The voluntary "haircut" for bond holders was set at 21 percent in July but worsening financial conditions have made Germany push for private creditor losses of up to 50 percent.

"At least some modest renegotiation of the Greek haircut deal will likely come out of these discussions, but is that going to put Greece on a sustainable path? Most analysts think they need a big haircut on the debt in order to carry the rest of the debt load," said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income, with $240 billion in assets under management.

On the issue of bank recapitalization, "if the European summit agrees" on the amount of capital they have to put into banks, but it's not as much as people think necessary, then you may not see a stabilization in the Euribor market," he said. "Consequently, banks' financing costs could remain elevated."

As financing costs for Spain and Italy remain elevated, the biggest problem Europe could face would be if the "increased efficiency" of the European Financial Stability Fund fails to persuade the traditional buyers of Italian and Spanish bonds to return to market, Tipp said.

"Then it becomes not the multi-hundred-billion dollar question, but the multi-trillion-dollar problem that will really weigh on global financial markets and the economy," he said. "It's not clear that what these multiple governments can agree on will be enough to check market fears."

Financing costs remain elevated for Italy and Spain.

Still, the promise of agreement between France and Germany "is a lot better than going into the solution phase at loggerheads since this is one of the many crunch times we have been through and will continue to go through in the months ahead," Tipp said. "It will be good if they can at least come to an agreement on a comprehensive plan -- even if that plan needs to be fortified further down the road.

"At a minimum, it certainly beats having all the wheels come off the wagon right here," he said.

The report did not have much of an effect on repo rates, said Barclays short-term rates strategist Joe Abate.

Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters in New York, said the repo rate held steady in light of the report.

An agreement involving Europe's two largest economies theoretically should take some pressure off interbank lending rates, she said, "but not so fast."

Analysts said financial stress in money markets could persist beyond the summit.

A Moody's warning on France's sovereign credit ratings on Monday highlighted the dilemma bigger euro zone economies face: that solutions will come at a price.

Moody's said it could put France on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and other euro zone states overstretched its budget. [ID:nL5E7LI0EX]

Late on Tuesday, Moody's cut Spain's sovereign ratings by two notches, saying high levels of debt in its banking and corporate sectors left it vulnerable to funding stress.

Plans to boost the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund agreed in July were only fully approved last week.

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates EUR3MFSR= EUREON3M= -- an indicator of financial stress -- edged higher to 68 basis points from 67 in the previous session.

The U.S. equivalent USD3MFSR= USD3MOIS= stood near its highest in more than a year at 31 basis points, down from Monday's 32. At the ECB's latest offering of weekly loans, banks took 201 billion euros, down from 205 billion the previous week but in line with expectations. [ID:nEAP50LI24] [ID:nEAP50PI00]

But banks remained reluctant to lend to each other, with euro zone interbank lending rates hovering around their highest in two months. Three-month Libor rates EUR3MFSR= fixed at 1.50750 percent, unchanged from Monday.

Banks continued to place their funds overnight at the European Central Bank's deposit facility, depositing 164.97 billion euros with the ECB overnight compared to 136.2 billion euros the previous day. [ID:nEAP50QI40]

Eonia rates in the past maintenance period traded on average at higher levels than the excess liquidity would imply because of the difference in the rates at which solid and less solid banks were able to borrow, analysts have said. (Editing by James Dalgleish)