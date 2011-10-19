* Bank-to-bank rates rise despite rise in risk tolerance

* Bank recap talk has little immediate market impact

* Greece concerns, Spain downgrades keep stress elevated (Adds comment, repo trend, byline; changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, Oct 19 Key euro zone money market rates rose again on Wednesday amid nagging fears that the Greek crisis will impact euro zone banks despite talk that European policymakers plan to recapitalize lenders.

Plans to address the crisis have stalled, with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the effectiveness of the region's bailout fund, French President Nicolas Sarkozy said on Wednesday.

Nonetheless, hope remains that the leaders will take new steps to reduce Greece's debt, strengthen bank capitalization and leverage the rescue fund to contain the crisis at a crucial summit meeting to be held this weekend.

London interbank offered rates for three-month euros EUR3MFSR= rose to fresh nine-week highs at 1.51250 percent versus 1.50750 percent on Tuesday.

"As long as there is the perception of counterparty risk, Libor will be higher than usual; but the rise in Libor is modest by historical standards to date," said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist and managing director, fixed-income division, at Jefferies & Co in New York. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Other stories on euro zone debt crisis [ID:nL5E7LC2J3]

Euro debt crisis graphics: r.reuters.com/hyb65p ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Before the loss of Lehman Brothers as a counterparty, the current Libor rate relative to the fed funds rate would have been considered high, said Robert Tipp, chief investment strategist for Prudential Fixed Income with $240 billion in assets under management. "But post-Lehman, it's not."

When interest rates in general were higher, it was not uncommon to have a spread between the fed funds rate and Libor of 25 or more basis points, he added.

"But with the very low interest rates we have had in recent years, we've gotten to the point where any double-digit spread between the fed funds rate and Libor is noticed," he said.

The current overnight indexed swap Libor spread around 32 basis points "is similar to the level we saw last summer when the Greek debt situation was at full boil," Tipp said.

The spread then narrowed to as few as nine basis points, but began rising again over the last few months due to several trends.

"Foreign banks have had increased difficulty raising funds as a result of the European crisis," Tipp noted.

Negative headlines about commercial and investment banks have also caused the spread between banks' long-term debt and Treasuries to widen. Though they are not as wide as they were right after the Lehman crisis, "even at half those levels, they are still substantially elevated," Tipp said.

This has left 10-year debt of major banks with spreads topping 400 basis points over 10-year Treasuries.

Concerns about U.S. banks "also include the still swirling litigation risk related to the aftermath of the housing crisis and the lending practices banks employed that continue to come under scrutiny," Tipp added.

Traders said it would require a bold decision by European policymakers to improve confidence among lenders.

"Confidence in extending credit lines to banks is quick to be shut down, not too quick to be re-opened," a trader said.

REPO RATES EASING

Repo rates were elevated early in the week mostly due to the $66 billion in Treasury coupon settlements, said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

Some upward pressure on repo rates was linked to Federal Reserve sales of short-term Treasuries as part of its effort to buy longer-dated Treasuries to stimulate economic growth.

The rates "did go a bit higher when the Fed announced Operation Twist as the fear was that the front end would be flooded with collateral to fund," Briggen said.

But this was offset by cash coming out of European bank instruments due to the European sovereign debt crisis, and going into the front end of the Treasury market, she said.

"The Repo GC traded as high as 20 basis points (on Monday) and at 12 basis points (on Tuesday); by Thursday, repo GC should be back down to eight basis points," Briggen said.

Dollar funding markets were stable. The spread between dollar Libor and overnight index swaps edged up to 32 basis points from Tuesday's 31 bps.

One bank borrowed $500 million from the ECB at its regular one-week dollar tender on Wednesday, a similar result to that seen in the past few auctions of greenbacks.

On the forward euro overnight Eonia rates curve, analysts say there is just over a 50 percent chance priced in that the ECB will cut its key interest rate by 25 basis points by December. [ECBWATCH] (Editing by James Dalgleish)