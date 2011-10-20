* Euro zone interbank lending rates highest in 2+ months

* Cash held amid uncertainty about EU summit this weekend

* Bank capitalization, leveraging rescue fund key issues

* Prime money funds cut French paper 42 pct in September (Adds comment, byline; dateline)

By Ellen Freilich and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 20 Euro zone interbank lending rates reached their highest in more than two months on Thursday amid uncertainty before the European Union's summit on the euro zone's debt crisis this weekend.

Money markets are eager for details on how policymakers will decide to boost the capital of European banks and leverage the euro zone's EFSF rescue fund to try to restore confidence in the region's struggling banking sector.

EU member countries agree that between 90 billion and 100 billion euros are needed to recapitalize the region's banks, EU and banking sources said on Thursday. For details see [ID:nB5E7LJ007].

Whether policymakers can commit to that amount and not short-change it could determine whether interbank lending rates keep rising, or stabilize at current -- or lower -- levels.

"Right now it looks like we could have a combination of a Greek default and some kind of backstops for banks," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Harris Private Bank in Chicago which manages $55 billion in assets. "They have to take a shared-sacrifice approach."

In a joint statement, France and Germany said on Thursday they would discuss in depth a global solution to the euro zone crisis at a summit on Sunday, but no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday at the latest.

The communique, issued after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Thursday, said that France and Germany wanted negotiations to start immediately with the private sector for an agreement on the sustainability of Greece's debt. [ID:nP6E7L6011]

ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti said money markets would consider anything less than 100 billion euros for recapitalizing the region's banks as insufficient.

That perception could keep euro zone interbank lending rates at elevated levels, he said.

"I would expect an impact (on Libor) if the number that politicians decide to pledge for bank recapitalization is below the market's expectation," Giansanti said.

Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates EUR3MFSR= fixed at 1.51438 percent -- the highest since early August according to Reuters data -- up from 1.51250 percent on Wednesday.

The U.S. equivalent USD3MFSR= was near its highest in more than a year at 0.41556 percent, compared to 0.41167 percent on Wednesday.

Eurodollar futures contracts EDZ1 suggest three-month dollar Libor will hit 0.50 percentage point by year-end.

Banks will be required to come up with the capital from shareholders first, and if that fails, then national governments would provide the support.

Only as a last resort will the European Financial Stability Facility, the region's bailout fund, be used to recapitalise institutions. [ID:nL5E7LK4GZ]

U.S. MONEY FUNDS CUT HOLDINGS

U.S. money market funds cut their holdings of French bank securities in September amid growing fears about their high exposure to Greece, which is at risk of default, according to a Fitch Ratings report released on Thursday.

Prime money market funds it tracks cut their exposure to short-term debt issued by French banks to 6.7 percent of their total assets at the end of September, a 42 percent drop from 11.2 percent at the end of August, Fitch said.

The funds reduced their overall asset exposure to European banks by 14 percent in September from August, Fitch said.

Banks sell certificates of deposit, commercial paper, repurchase agreements and other securities to money funds to raise cash to make loans and fund trades. [ID:nN1E79I1ZP]

Prime money market funds buy these securities because they offer higher yields than less-risky U.S. government debt.

LIQUIDITY SHOULD CUSHION PRESSURES

Any negative impact on money markets from plans to tackle the euro zone crisis would be offset by expectations for more liquidity coming into the financial system, however.

The European Central Bank will hold its first one-year tender in almost two years on Wednesday, in which European banks are seen taking up 60 billion euros, according to a Reuters poll published this week. [ID:nL5E7LH2HG]

The forecasts for the poll were wide ranging, underscoring the extreme uncertainty over European banks' funding needs.

Analysts said the extra liquidity coming into the system could ease pressure on key measures of financial stress.

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates EUR3MFSR= EUREON3M= stood at 66 basis points, unchanged from the previous session, but up from around 11 basis points in June.

Another measure of counterparty risk, the three-month Euribor/OIS spread EURIBOR3MD= EUREON3M= was around 76 bps up, from around 19 basis points in June.

"Because the one-year tender should attract strong demand, this can increase the absolute level of liquidity and maybe the most important impact would be that the duration of liquidity provided by the ECB would extend very significantly," Patrick Jacq, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas, said.

"There could be less stress on Euribor/OIS spread; it could even decline somewhat." (Additional reporting from Richard Leong in New York, Editing by James Dalgleish)