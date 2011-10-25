* Four-week bill auction rate lowest in three weeks

* Take-up steady at one-week ECB liquidity tender

* Modest demand expected at ECB 12-month operation (Recasts lead, adds U.S. 4-week bill auction results; changes byline; dateline previously LONDON)

By Chris Reese

NEW YORK, Oct 25 Yields dipped in an auction of $30 billion of four-week U.S. Treasury bills on Tuesday, signaling continued hunger for shorter-dated government paper as investors keep a nervous eye on the euro-zone credit crisis.

The auction brought a high yield of 0.005 percent, down from a high yield of 0.015 percent in a similar auction earlier this month. It was the lowest yield since a four-week bill auction on Oct. 4, which had a yield of zero. For full auction results click on [ID:nEAP10DP00].

Buying interest remains keen for U.S. bills even though the Federal Reserve is selling shorter-dated Treasuries under its latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist." The $400 billion program is intended to extend the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

The Fed is scheduled to sell $8 billion to $9 billion of Treasuries maturing March 2014 through October 2014 on Wednesday, and $8 billion to $9 billion of Treasuries maturing October 2013 through February 2014 on Friday.

The Fed on Tuesday bought $4.597 billion of Treasuries maturing October 2017 through August 2019 as part of Operation Twist.

Meanwhile, euro zone banks maintained high levels of one-week borrowing on Tuesday, before an opportunity to secure one-year cash from the European Central Bank at which take-up is expected to be relatively modest.

With slightly more than 200 billion euros of liquidity in the euro zone banking system beyond what is required for basic operations, the ECB allotted 197.4 billion euros in one-week funds on Tuesday against a maturing amount of 201.2 billion euros.

This contrasted with what happened the last time the ECB offered 12-month money, in mid-2009 -- 442 billion euros were taken at the first of three such tenders -- when take-up at the preceding one-week operations dropped notably.

For a story on why take-up at Wednesday's one-year tender is unlikely to match that seen in 2009 see [ID:nL5E7LO320].

"Today's result confirms our view that borrowing at tomorrow's 12-month operation will not be impressive, at around 50 billion euros, not like the first 12-month operation in 2009," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino.

On Wednesday an additional 85 billion euros of three-month funds matures, with the banks able to roll this into new three- or 12-month operations.

A Reuters poll forecasts demand of 60 billion euros at the 12-month tender, although analysts expect some of that to come out of the maturing three-month funding, leaving only a small overall increase in excess liquidity.

"In the case of huge borrowing we expect rates at the long part of the Eonia curve, at 9-12 months, to fall as that means there will be a lot of liquidity for a long period," said Barclay's Maraffino.

Forecasts for the take-up at the 12-month tender vary widely, with banks such as Morgan Stanley and RBS seeing higher demand of 140 bilion-150 billion euros.

However, with 12-month Eonia at 0.70 percent, compared with a record low of 0.5 percent hit in 2010, the size of any fall would be limited. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)