* Dollar Libor rises on Europe debt crisis worries

* Doubts whether EU will agree on crisis solutions

* Euro zone banks borrow 57 bln euro in 1-year ECB cash (Recasts, adds analyst's quote)

By Chris Reese and Marius Zaharia

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 26 Euro zone money market rates mostly rose on Wednesday, with one key measure climbing to the highest in 12 weeks on worries Europe's sovereign debt crisis will impact euro zone banks.

Investors were awaiting results of a summit of European policymakers on Wednesday to see if any concrete solutions to the deepening debt crisis are announced. Policymakers remain deeply divided however over how to stem the crisis and prevent the wider spread of the fiscal woes to the rest of the world.

Three-month London Interbank Offered Rates, or Libor, in dollars USD3MFSR= was fixed on Wednesday at 0.42472 percent, the highest since Aug. 3 and up from 0.42222 percent on Tuesday. For details see [ID:nEAP000028].

"Three-month Libor continues to trend higher," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters, in New York. "Eurodollars, however are trading lower ... despite the equity bounce as traders remain wary that today's EU summit will produce a grand plan that will finally end the sovereign debt crisis."

Euro zone banks borrowed modest amounts of three-month and one-year cash from the European Central Bank as market rates traded at much lower levels than the ECB's refinancing rate and were expected to drop even lower.

Rates such as the EONIA overnight rate forwards or future Euribor rates could fall if the summit of euro zone leaders disappoints and spurs bets that the ECB would cut rates to counter recession risks triggered by financial stress.

Banks took 57 billion euros ($79 billion) in the first of two new ECB offerings of one-year loans designed to ease some of the stress in money markets due to the threat of a shockwave a Greek default could send across the euro banking system.

The figure was not far off the 50 billion euros median forecast in a Reuters poll, but in stark contrast with the 442 billion euros take-up in the ECB's first such operation in 2009.

"It is not that appealing for banks to get funded at the average refinancing over the coming year when Eonia is trading below that," said Societe Generale's head of fixed income strategy, Vincent Chaigneau.

Twelve-month Eonia traded around 0.65 percent, compared with the ECB's refi rate of 1.5 percent. Also, one-year German bond yields DE1YT=RR were at 0.33 percent, while French one-year yields FR1YT=RR were bid at 0.88 percent.

Chaigneau said Eonia rates have room to fall further.

"A cut is fully priced by March. Is the market going to price more? It is quite likely, especially if we don't get any game-changing plan tonight from European policymakers. If stress remains in the market, the economy is going to suffer."

Analysts say the summit will disappoint if it delivers no clear detail on how the EFSF rescue fund could be leveraged, on the bank recapitalization plan or on what type of Greek debt write-downs is considered.

While there was wide consensus on the need for around 110 billion euros ($150 billion) to be injected into the European banking system to withstand a potential Greek debt default and wider financial contagion, there was little clarity on either of the other two critical parts of the plan. [ID:nL5E7LQ1PS]

The forward EONIA rate for November was last trading at 0.8461 percent, compared with the ECB's 1.5 percent key rate, flat from Tuesday. The December Eonia traded at 0.74 percent, while the March Eonia was quoted at 0.59 percent. [ECBWATCH] (Editing by Dan Grebler)