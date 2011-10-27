* US commercial paper market expands in latest week

* Euro interbank rates rising despite bank recap plans

* Money markets await plan implementation (Recasts lead, adds US commercial paper data)

By Chris Reese and William James

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 27 The U.S. commercial paper market grew in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew $11.8 billion to $961.1 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Oct. 26 from a seasonally adjusted $949.3 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments expanded by $8.7 billion in the latest week to $1.037 trillion from $1.028 trillion.

U.S. unadjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding grew $3.9 billion in the latest week to $193.3 billion from $189.4 billion.

Separately, plans to recapitalize banks in the European Union did little to cut the cost of unsecured borrowing between institutions on Thursday, with any loosening of conditions seen tied to medium-term progress toward shoring up the financial sector.

As part of a package to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, banks will get around 106 billion euros in fresh capital to help accommodate losses on sovereign debt issued by the region's struggling peripheral states. For details see [ID:nL5E7LR1T2].

Though equities and other riskier assets rallied on news of the package, benchmark rates for borrowing between banks showed little movement, rising in line with the recent trend, while measures of counterparty risk eased only slightly.

"There is essentially no change in the credit spreads between various European banks," said Chris Clark, analyst at ICAP in London.

Shoring up the banking sector was the most widely anticipated component of the three-pronged deal announced early on Thursday by European leaders, which also covered private sector losses on Greek debt and plans to leverage the region's rescue fund.

"Last night was widely expected, I think. The expectation was already being acted on by banks," said Chris Huddleston, head of money markets at Investec in London.

Huddleston said some banks had been aggressively seeking longer-term funding in markets since September, helping to push interbank rates higher.

Three-month euro Libor EUR3MFSR= rose to 1.52375 percent, extending the trend in place since late August, while the three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= edged higher to 1.59 percent.

Banking shares rallied, pushing the STOXX Europe 600 banking index .SX7P up 9 percent and the Markit iTraxx index of senior financial credit default swap prices down 33.42 basis points to its lowest since August. U.S. stock markets were trading more than 2 percent higher on Thursday.

But the easing of broader investor worries over the banking sector was unlikely to translate into freer and cheaper interbank lending in the short term, analysts said.

"A lot of the credit spreads arise because of lending limits enforced by individual banks, and these sorts of things do not change immediately. Risk committees and the like must first sit down and discuss (it)," said ICAP's Clark.

"As much as we might hope for some easing of credit conditions, there isn't that much that we've heard today that suggests those credit limits will be radically revised."

Though there was little immediate relief in money markets rates, the measures were broadly seen as a positive despite considerable uncertainty over which institutions needed to raise capital and how easily they could.

"It will gradually help the interbank market ... but even once the recaps take place it's going to take time before things start to move in a direction where the money market is more fluid," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit Agricole. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)