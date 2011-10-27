* US commercial paper market expands in latest week
By Chris Reese and William James
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 27 The U.S. commercial
paper market grew in the latest week, Federal Reserve data
showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew $11.8
billion to $961.1 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the
week ended Oct. 26 from a seasonally adjusted $949.3 billion
outstanding a week earlier.
The size of the market without seasonal adjustments
expanded by $8.7 billion in the latest week to $1.037 trillion
from $1.028 trillion.
U.S. unadjusted foreign financial commercial paper
outstanding grew $3.9 billion in the latest week to $193.3
billion from $189.4 billion.
Separately, plans to recapitalize banks in the European
Union did little to cut the cost of unsecured borrowing between
institutions on Thursday, with any loosening of conditions seen
tied to medium-term progress toward shoring up the financial
sector.
As part of a package to tackle the euro zone debt crisis,
banks will get around 106 billion euros in fresh capital to
help accommodate losses on sovereign debt issued by the
region's struggling peripheral states. For details see
[ID:nL5E7LR1T2].
Though equities and other riskier assets rallied on news of
the package, benchmark rates for borrowing between banks showed
little movement, rising in line with the recent trend, while
measures of counterparty risk eased only slightly.
"There is essentially no change in the credit spreads
between various European banks," said Chris Clark, analyst at
ICAP in London.
Shoring up the banking sector was the most widely
anticipated component of the three-pronged deal announced early
on Thursday by European leaders, which also covered private
sector losses on Greek debt and plans to leverage the region's
rescue fund.
"Last night was widely expected, I think. The expectation
was already being acted on by banks," said Chris Huddleston,
head of money markets at Investec in London.
Huddleston said some banks had been aggressively seeking
longer-term funding in markets since September, helping to push
interbank rates higher.
Three-month euro Libor EUR3MFSR= rose to 1.52375 percent,
extending the trend in place since late August, while the
three-month Euribor rate EURIBOR3MD= edged higher to 1.59
percent.
Banking shares rallied, pushing the STOXX Europe 600
banking index .SX7P up 9 percent and the Markit iTraxx index
of senior financial credit default swap prices down 33.42 basis
points to its lowest since August. U.S. stock markets were
trading more than 2 percent higher on Thursday.
But the easing of broader investor worries over the banking
sector was unlikely to translate into freer and cheaper
interbank lending in the short term, analysts said.
"A lot of the credit spreads arise because of lending
limits enforced by individual banks, and these sorts of things
do not change immediately. Risk committees and the like must
first sit down and discuss (it)," said ICAP's Clark.
"As much as we might hope for some easing of credit
conditions, there isn't that much that we've heard today that
suggests those credit limits will be radically revised."
Though there was little immediate relief in money markets
rates, the measures were broadly seen as a positive despite
considerable uncertainty over which institutions needed to
raise capital and how easily they could.
"It will gradually help the interbank market ... but even
once the recaps take place it's going to take time before
things start to move in a direction where the money market is
more fluid," said Orlando Green, strategist at Credit
Agricole.
