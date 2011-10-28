* 3-month dollar Libor highest since early August
By Chris Reese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 28 Bank-to-bank borrowing
costs edged up on Friday and are likely to stay high in coming
weeks with doubts over progress in the implementation of a new
European plan to shore up the financial sector adding to banks'
inclination to hoard cash into year-end.
Unsecured lending rates extended their march even as
markets bet that the European Central Bank may cut interest
rates as soon as at next week's policy meeting, after a batch
of downbeat data signaled a slowdown in euro area growth.
A surge in Italy's borrowing costs to euro-era highs at an
auction of 10-year bonds on Friday also raised questions about
the efficacy of the new measures unveiled on Wednesday by euro
zone leaders to try to curtail contagion from Greece's debt
problems.
"After the knee-jerk reaction where we saw the risk-on
moves after the outcome of the summit, the deal on Greek debt
exchange reducing the risk of a hard restructuring might have
helped to reduce the money market spreads a bit," said Benjamin
Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
"But I don't see how this should go too much further given
the time-frames involved. The bank recapitalization is only
expected mid-next year and the Greek debt exchange will only
take place in January. So there are still open issues which are
weighing on money markets," he said.
Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates EUR3MFSR= were up
at a 12-week high of 1.2688 percent, with equivalent Euribor
rising to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak of 1.592 percent.
Three-month dollar Libor USD3MFSR= fixed at 0.42944 percent
on Friday, marking the highest since early August.
"There is still an element of risk that everyone is worried
about," said Thomas Simons, money market economist with
Jefferies & Co in New York. "Plus if all goes according to what
was written in the statement, any bank that has any Greek debt
is going to have to mark it down 50 percent so there is a
chance that could raise some capital issues.
"I imagine bank funding did not get a whole lot easier as a
result of yesterday's statement," he said.
A heavy overhang of excess cash in the euro banking system
is a reflection of how reliant some banks -- which hold large
amounts of sovereign debt -- have become on the ECB handouts as
the euro zone debt crisis intensified recently.
"Year-end is already an issue as balance sheets are being
deleveraged and funding markets are expected to become more
illiquid," Schroeder said.
"In repo markets it has become increasingly difficult to
use EMU peripheral collateral in secured refinancing, putting
increasing pressure on the respective banking systems," he
added.
However, Europe's plan to halt the spread of a debt crisis
will help restore confidence in banks and should leave the
senior debt ratings of even most of the weakest ones
unaffected, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.
The ratings agency called the European Union's plan, which
calls for recapitalizing banks to the tune of about 106 billion
euros, "a constructive approach to enhance EU banks resilience"
to market turmoil.
Fitch said it expects most major European banks to meet new
requirements internally and said support for senior creditors
should shield most banks' senior debt ratings.
Some strategists said the European plan fell short of
addressing the crisis of confidence in the sector.
"We believe the challenges for the banking sector are more
structural and see higher funding costs as more permanent,
ultimately being the driving force behind a more significant
restructuring and deleveraging process," Credit Suisse
strategists said in a note.
Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the
tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked 218 billion
euros at the central bank overnight, taking the lower interest
rate from the ECB rather than risk lending to each other.
