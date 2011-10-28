* 3-month dollar Libor highest since early August

* Surge in Italy's borrowing costs raises questions

* Europe plan should maintain banks' debt ratings-Fitch (Adds economist's quotes and Fitch view on banks)

By Chris Reese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 28 Bank-to-bank borrowing costs edged up on Friday and are likely to stay high in coming weeks with doubts over progress in the implementation of a new European plan to shore up the financial sector adding to banks' inclination to hoard cash into year-end.

Unsecured lending rates extended their march even as markets bet that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates as soon as at next week's policy meeting, after a batch of downbeat data signaled a slowdown in euro area growth.

A surge in Italy's borrowing costs to euro-era highs at an auction of 10-year bonds on Friday also raised questions about the efficacy of the new measures unveiled on Wednesday by euro zone leaders to try to curtail contagion from Greece's debt problems.

"After the knee-jerk reaction where we saw the risk-on moves after the outcome of the summit, the deal on Greek debt exchange reducing the risk of a hard restructuring might have helped to reduce the money market spreads a bit," said Benjamin Schroeder, a strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"But I don't see how this should go too much further given the time-frames involved. The bank recapitalization is only expected mid-next year and the Greek debt exchange will only take place in January. So there are still open issues which are weighing on money markets," he said.

Benchmark three-month euro Libor rates EUR3MFSR= were up at a 12-week high of 1.2688 percent, with equivalent Euribor rising to a fresh 2-1/2 month peak of 1.592 percent. Three-month dollar Libor USD3MFSR= fixed at 0.42944 percent on Friday, marking the highest since early August.

"There is still an element of risk that everyone is worried about," said Thomas Simons, money market economist with Jefferies & Co in New York. "Plus if all goes according to what was written in the statement, any bank that has any Greek debt is going to have to mark it down 50 percent so there is a chance that could raise some capital issues.

"I imagine bank funding did not get a whole lot easier as a result of yesterday's statement," he said.

A heavy overhang of excess cash in the euro banking system is a reflection of how reliant some banks -- which hold large amounts of sovereign debt -- have become on the ECB handouts as the euro zone debt crisis intensified recently.

"Year-end is already an issue as balance sheets are being deleveraged and funding markets are expected to become more illiquid," Schroeder said.

"In repo markets it has become increasingly difficult to use EMU peripheral collateral in secured refinancing, putting increasing pressure on the respective banking systems," he added.

However, Europe's plan to halt the spread of a debt crisis will help restore confidence in banks and should leave the senior debt ratings of even most of the weakest ones unaffected, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

The ratings agency called the European Union's plan, which calls for recapitalizing banks to the tune of about 106 billion euros, "a constructive approach to enhance EU banks resilience" to market turmoil.

Fitch said it expects most major European banks to meet new requirements internally and said support for senior creditors should shield most banks' senior debt ratings.

Some strategists said the European plan fell short of addressing the crisis of confidence in the sector. [ID:nLDE79P03H]

"We believe the challenges for the banking sector are more structural and see higher funding costs as more permanent, ultimately being the driving force behind a more significant restructuring and deleveraging process," Credit Suisse strategists said in a note.

Bank overnight deposits at the ECB also underscored the tensions dominating money markets. Banks parked 218 billion euros at the central bank overnight, taking the lower interest rate from the ECB rather than risk lending to each other. (Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler)