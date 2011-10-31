* US sells 3-month bills at highest rate in 6 weeks
* 3-month dollar Libor steady at highest since early Aug
* ECB rate cut increasingly priced in for December
By Chris Reese and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 The U.S. Treasury on
Monday sold 3-month Treasury bills at the lowest interest rate
in six weeks, indicating investors are keen for short-term,
safe-haven assets as doubts linger over whether a plan to deal
with the euro zone's debt crisis will work.
The U.S. sold $29 billion of 3-month bills at a high rate
of 0.01 percent, which was the lowest rate since a similar
auction on Sept. 19, and down from a rate of 0.02 percent in a
Oct. 24 sale. For details see [ID:nEAP10DV01].
The low rate in the auction indicated investors were
aggressive in bidding for the shorter-term paper.
A U.S. auction of $27 billion of 6-month bills brought a
high rate of 0.055 percent, which was the lowest since a
similar auction on Oct. 11 that had a high rate of 0.045
percent. [ID:nEAP10DV00]
Worries about Europe's plan to contain its sovereign debt
crisis also kept a floor under interbank lending rates on
Monday. The London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) in
three-month dollars USD3MFSR= fixed at 0.42944 percent,
unchanged from Friday's level, which was the highest since
early August.
"The euphoria after Europe's latest rescue announcement is
fading," said Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in
New York.
Euro-zone interbank lending rates also fixed around their
highest since early August as banks continued to charge a high
premium to lend to each other. The benchmark three-month euro
Libor rate EUR3MFSR= was at 1.52688 percent, unchanged from
the previous trading session.
CONFIDENCE LAGS, INFLATION HIGH
Key measures of financial stress rose as a euro-zone deal
last week to tackle the debt crisis -- including an agreement
on the extent of banks' recapitalization needs -- did little
to soothe investor concerns over the vulnerability of the
region's banking system.
The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and
overnight indexed swap rates EUR3MFSR= EUREON3M= rose to
72 basis points from 70 bps in the previous trading session.
The U.S. equivalent USD3MFSR USD3MOIS rose to 34 bps from
33 bps.
While banks in the European Union were told last week they
need to raise around 106 billion euros in fresh capital by the
end of June next year to help accommodate losses on sovereign
debt issued by the region's struggling peripheral states, some
strategists said the plan fell short of addressing the crisis
of confidence in the sector.
As Societe Generale said in research note, "increasingly,
short-term funding is provided by the ECB, whereas trust among
banks is so low that most of those funds are then left as a
deposit with the ECB."
Meanwhile, stubbornly high euro-zone inflation data on
Monday reinforced money market bets that the European Central
Bank will wait until December to cut interest rates, although
there is an outside chance it will move on Thursday.
Consumer price inflation in the 17-nation euro zone stayed
at 3.0 percent in October -- above the bank's target of close
to, but below, 2 percent, and topping forecasts of 2.9
percent, data showed. [ID:nB5E7HM02L].
Thursday's monetary policy meeting will be the first under
the presidency of Mario Draghi, who takes over at the helm of
the ECB on Tuesday from Jean-Claude Trichet. [ID:nL5E7LR4H3]
Draghi may be reluctant to reduce interest rates right off
the bat as he seeks to prove he will maintain the bank's
mandate for price stability, analysts say.
"Cutting rates on Thursday could be seen as being too
dovish and not establishing one's credentials as an inflation
fighter early on, but alternatively, one could say it shows
leadership and (that he is) doing the right thing at the right
time," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro in London.
"It's one of those difficult calls because we've entered
unknown territory."
(Editing by Jan Paschal)