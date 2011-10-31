* US sells 3-month bills at highest rate in 6 weeks

* 3-month dollar Libor steady at highest since early Aug

* ECB rate cut increasingly priced in for December

By Chris Reese and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 31 The U.S. Treasury on Monday sold 3-month Treasury bills at the lowest interest rate in six weeks, indicating investors are keen for short-term, safe-haven assets as doubts linger over whether a plan to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis will work.

The U.S. sold $29 billion of 3-month bills at a high rate of 0.01 percent, which was the lowest rate since a similar auction on Sept. 19, and down from a rate of 0.02 percent in a Oct. 24 sale. For details see [ID:nEAP10DV01].

The low rate in the auction indicated investors were aggressive in bidding for the shorter-term paper.

A U.S. auction of $27 billion of 6-month bills brought a high rate of 0.055 percent, which was the lowest since a similar auction on Oct. 11 that had a high rate of 0.045 percent. [ID:nEAP10DV00]

Worries about Europe's plan to contain its sovereign debt crisis also kept a floor under interbank lending rates on Monday. The London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) in three-month dollars USD3MFSR= fixed at 0.42944 percent, unchanged from Friday's level, which was the highest since early August.

"The euphoria after Europe's latest rescue announcement is fading," said Chris Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.

Euro-zone interbank lending rates also fixed around their highest since early August as banks continued to charge a high premium to lend to each other. The benchmark three-month euro Libor rate EUR3MFSR= was at 1.52688 percent, unchanged from the previous trading session.

CONFIDENCE LAGS, INFLATION HIGH

Key measures of financial stress rose as a euro-zone deal last week to tackle the debt crisis -- including an agreement on the extent of banks' recapitalization needs -- did little to soothe investor concerns over the vulnerability of the region's banking system.

The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and overnight indexed swap rates EUR3MFSR= EUREON3M= rose to 72 basis points from 70 bps in the previous trading session. The U.S. equivalent USD3MFSR USD3MOIS rose to 34 bps from 33 bps.

While banks in the European Union were told last week they need to raise around 106 billion euros in fresh capital by the end of June next year to help accommodate losses on sovereign debt issued by the region's struggling peripheral states, some strategists said the plan fell short of addressing the crisis of confidence in the sector.

As Societe Generale said in research note, "increasingly, short-term funding is provided by the ECB, whereas trust among banks is so low that most of those funds are then left as a deposit with the ECB."

Meanwhile, stubbornly high euro-zone inflation data on Monday reinforced money market bets that the European Central Bank will wait until December to cut interest rates, although there is an outside chance it will move on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation in the 17-nation euro zone stayed at 3.0 percent in October -- above the bank's target of close to, but below, 2 percent, and topping forecasts of 2.9 percent, data showed. [ID:nB5E7HM02L].

Thursday's monetary policy meeting will be the first under the presidency of Mario Draghi, who takes over at the helm of the ECB on Tuesday from Jean-Claude Trichet. [ID:nL5E7LR4H3]

Draghi may be reluctant to reduce interest rates right off the bat as he seeks to prove he will maintain the bank's mandate for price stability, analysts say.

"Cutting rates on Thursday could be seen as being too dovish and not establishing one's credentials as an inflation fighter early on, but alternatively, one could say it shows leadership and (that he is) doing the right thing at the right time," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro in London.

"It's one of those difficult calls because we've entered unknown territory." (Editing by Jan Paschal)