By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 2 The cost of funding in the U.S. repurchase agreement market remained elevated on Wednesday as clients of MF Global moved trades to new firms.

MF Global collapsed on Monday as investors fled the firm on concerns over its exposure to European debt. For more, see [ID:nN1E79U0V8]

MF Global's bankruptcy left its clients scrambling to move positions to new brokers, which rushed to the repo market to fund the trades.

The bankruptcy meant MF lost the ability to clear trades through its clearing counterparty, The Fixed Income Clearing Corp. This, in turn, cut it off from the interdealer funding market.

"It seems MF Global had a lot of clients and they funded their positions in the repo market," said Scott Skyrm, head of repo trading at Newedge in New York. "It's likely that another firm has stepped in to fund their clients' positions for them."

The cost of borrowing overnight funds using Treasuries as collateral rose as high as 17 basis points on Wednesday, but was down from a high of around 31 basis points on Tuesday.

"I think what we've been seeing for the past couple of days is money that I assume has been hung up in the courts with the bankruptcy, that is not in the funding market right now," said Raymond Gilmartin, head of repo trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.

"Yesterday we had a spike before the end of the day," Gilmartin added. "As that unwinds I expect funding to come back to what has been normal for the past three to four months."

The cost of borrowing overnight in repo had traded at around 6 basis points a week ago, before pressures on MF Global intensified.

DOLLAR FUNDING STRAINS STAY HIGH

The cost for European financial companies to borrow in dollars also remained high on Wednesday as Greece's push for a popular vote on a bailout deal agreed last week renewed worries over the euro zone's debt crisis.

Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday it should make up its mind by mid-December whether it wants to stay in the euro zone when Greeks vote on a 130-billion-euro ($178 billion) bailout.

The cost of three-month dollar borrowing implied by euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps EURCBS3M=ICAP traded at a spread of minus 102 basis points.

In a sign that market strains from Europe's sovereign debt crisis may be broadening, the Bank of Japan offered dollars to banks in market operations on Wednesday for the first time since July last year. [ID:nL4E7M222Z] (Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Dan Grebler)