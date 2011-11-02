* Repo costs elevated as MF Global clients move trades
* Overnight repo funds trade as high as 17 bps
* European's U.S. dollar funding costs stay elevated
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 2 The cost of funding in the U.S.
repurchase agreement market remained elevated on Wednesday as
clients of MF Global moved trades to new firms.
MF Global collapsed on Monday as investors fled the firm on
concerns over its exposure to European debt. For more, see
[ID:nN1E79U0V8]
MF Global's bankruptcy left its clients scrambling to move
positions to new brokers, which rushed to the repo market to
fund the trades.
The bankruptcy meant MF lost the ability to clear trades
through its clearing counterparty, The Fixed Income Clearing
Corp. This, in turn, cut it off from the interdealer funding
market.
"It seems MF Global had a lot of clients and they funded
their positions in the repo market," said Scott Skyrm, head of
repo trading at Newedge in New York. "It's likely that another
firm has stepped in to fund their clients' positions for
them."
The cost of borrowing overnight funds using Treasuries as
collateral rose as high as 17 basis points on Wednesday, but
was down from a high of around 31 basis points on Tuesday.
"I think what we've been seeing for the past couple of days
is money that I assume has been hung up in the courts with the
bankruptcy, that is not in the funding market right now," said
Raymond Gilmartin, head of repo trading at Bank of Nova Scotia
in New York.
"Yesterday we had a spike before the end of the day,"
Gilmartin added. "As that unwinds I expect funding to come back
to what has been normal for the past three to four months."
The cost of borrowing overnight in repo had traded at
around 6 basis points a week ago, before pressures on MF Global
intensified.
DOLLAR FUNDING STRAINS STAY HIGH
The cost for European financial companies to borrow in
dollars also remained high on Wednesday as Greece's push for a
popular vote on a bailout deal agreed last week renewed worries
over the euro zone's debt crisis.
Germany and France told Greece on Wednesday it should make
up its mind by mid-December whether it wants to stay in the
euro zone when Greeks vote on a 130-billion-euro ($178 billion)
bailout.
The cost of three-month dollar borrowing implied by
euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps EURCBS3M=ICAP traded
at a spread of minus 102 basis points.
In a sign that market strains from Europe's sovereign debt
crisis may be broadening, the Bank of Japan offered dollars to
banks in market operations on Wednesday for the first time
since July last year. [ID:nL4E7M222Z]
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Dan
Grebler)