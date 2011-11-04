* T-bill see strong demand on Greece, Italy fears

* Dollar funding costs elevated as Europe fears persist

* Italian bond yield jump raise margin call fears

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 4 European strains pressured short-term dollar funding rates on Friday as uncertainty over a Greek bailout package and a rapid decline in Italian bonds also sparked demand for short-term safe-haven U.S. debt.

Treasury bills were well bid and the costs for European banks to swap into euros remained near post-crisis highs as renewed weakness in the region increased fears over how far contagion from the Europe's debt crisis will spread.

"There is currently a bid for flight to quality assets in the money markets, with fairly strong demand for Treasury bills and repo, and less interest in bank commercial paper and certificates of deposit," said Brian Smedley, U.S. rates strategist at Bank of America in New York.

U.S. money funds have continued to pull back from making unsecured dollar loans to European banks, which has led the cost to swap euros into dollars to post-crisis levels as they scrambled for dollar funding.

The swap costs EURCBS3M=ICAP traded on Friday at a spread of minus 100 basis points.

"The market is still very jittery," said Michael Chang, interest rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "The headlines coming out of Europe are the main market-moving driver, and we're seeing that today, even though we got a relatively positive payroll number."

U.S. hiring slowed in October but the unemployment rate hit a six-month low and job gains in the prior two months were stronger than previously thought, the government said, pointing to some improvement in the still-weak labor market. For details, see [ID:nN1E7A21ET]

Italy came under increasing scrutiny on Friday as its bond yields moved dramatically higher and European leaders said the country will allow the International Monetary Fund to monitor its progress with long overdue reforms of pensions, labor markets and privatization. [ID:nL5E7M35XA]

The widening in Italian government bond yield premia over Germany's this week has reignited fears that clearinghouses may raise their margin requirements on the bonds, which could further hurt demand.

The yield premium Italian 10-year bonds paid over safer German Bunds IT10DE10=TWEB jumped as wide as 463 basis points on Friday, compared with a closing level of 430 basis points on Thursday.

London-based clearinghouse LCH.Clearnet said it considers there to be additional sovereign risk if a country's 10-year bonds yield 450 basis points more than a basket of triple-A rated bonds and that this might require additional margin.

However, Italian bonds are cleared through LCH.Clearnet SA, which is a separate legal entity within the LCH.Clearnet Group and does not explicitly state levels at which margins may be changed, although analysts presume it would be similar. [ID:nL5E7M21W7]

Some traders also said rumors that MF Global Holdings Ltd MFGLQ.PK could be liquidating its European debt positions may be further hurting the value of the debt.

MF Global filed for bankruptcy protection on Monday after its $6.3 billion bet on sovereign debt from Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain scared away clients, counterparties and investors. [ID:nN1E79U0V8]

Also, Greek parliamentarians were due to give their verdict Friday on Prime Minister George Papandreou in a confidence vote that could decide the fate of the nation's European bailout deal. [ID:nL6E7M4019]

Three-month Libor USDLIBOR3M=, which is the rate banks lend to each other, climbed to 43.75 basis points, its highest level since August 2010. (Additional reporting by Kirsten Donovan in London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)