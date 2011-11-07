* Political showdown spurs fears over Italy's debt burden

NEW YORK, Nov 7 Worries about Italy's unsustainable debt load fueled jitters about the euro zone's future on Monday and kept U.S. investors away from buying short-term securities from the region's banks.

Italy -- the euro zone's third biggest economy -- faces a vote on public finance in parliament on Tuesday and the center-left opposition said it was preparing a motion of no-confidence in the government that would bring Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi down even if he should survive the vote. For more, see [ID:nL6E7M60C8]

Rome and Italian banks' borrowing costs rose in the open market on growing doubts over Italy's ability to cut public spending and repay its debt.

"We are still in the midst of trying to figure out how Europe is going to get out of its debt situation," said Kathy Jones, fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab in New York, which has $1.65 trillion in client assets.

"Is Berlusconi in or out?" she asked. "Will Italy make any fiscal changes so their bond yields will go down?"

Italian 10-year government note yields IT10YT=RR rose to a 14-year high, touching 6.70 percent -- more than three times the yields on 10-year German Bunds EU10YT=RR and 10-year U.S. Treasuries US10YT=RR.

The three-month borrowing cost in the repurchase market for banks using Italian sovereign debt as collateral was bid at around 1.5 percent, quadruple what it costs banks using German government debt.

The political showdown in Rome will come after Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou survived his own confidence vote on Saturday. Papandreou, who will step down, agreed on a deal with the opposition party to implement steep spending cuts required by a 130-billion-euro rescue package.

The spike in Italy's borrowing costs did not ripple into the dollar funding market because U.S. investors drastically cut their exposure to Italian, Greek and other peripheral euro zone debt this summer, analysts said.

Major U.S. money market funds had no Italian bank paper at the end of August, according to Fitch Ratings.

Jefferies Group Inc. JEF.N said on Monday it halved its trading positions in Italian and peripheral euro zone debt. The investment bank has been trying to distance itself from MF Global Holdings Ltd. MFGLQ.PK which filed for bankruptcy a week ago because of soured bets on European sovereign debt. [ID:nN1E7A60S1]

While nervousness about Italy did not materially worsen the dollar funding situation for euro zone banks, it will likely force them to rely on the European Central Bank and its swap line with the U.S. Federal Reserve as the backstop for dollar liquidity, analysts said.

For now, investors will at least refrain from raising their holdings of Italian and other euro zone bank paper even if they yield more than U.S. Treasury bills and repurchase agreements.

"It's too early to tell, and it's a revolving situation," said Colin Lundgren, head of fixed income at Columbia Management in Minneapolis, which oversees about $170 billion.

"There is no tolerance for losses. It doesn't pay to take the extra risk when investors are focused on the return of principal not the return on principal."

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold a combined $56 billion in three-month and six-month bills to strong demand at interest rates close to zero. For more, see [ID:nEAP10D700] [ID:nEAP10D701]