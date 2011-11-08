* U.S. gets $35 billion one-month interest-free loan

* Safety bids push some bill rates into negative territory

* Uncertainty persists on Italy's fiscal reforms (Updates with U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 8 Fears about Italy's political stability and its ability to cope with an unsustainable debt load on Tuesday fueled safety bids for U.S. Treasury bills, sending their interest rates into negative territory.

News Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will resign as soon as parliament passes urgent reforms demanded by euro zone leaders came after he lost his parliamentary majority. The votes in both houses of parliament are seen likely this month.

In the meantime, yields on Italian government bonds jumped to levels that stoked worries the euro zone's third-biggest economy could get crushed, dragging down the global economy. For more see [ID:nL6E7M82XF] and [ID:nL6E7M8152].

It is unclear whether a new Italian government could quickly implement steep spending cuts and other tough measures to soothe bankers and investors about its heavy indebtedness.

"On the surface, it might be a good thing that Berlusconi might be out of power, but a new government extends the timeframe when austerity measures could be in place," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.

Italy has about $2.2 trillion in debt outstanding, the second highest among European Union nations. It also has $27.5 billion in debt maturing next month that will cost much more than the current average rate of 4.15 percent to refinance, Sterne Agee said in a research note on Tuesday. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Other euro zone debt crisis stories [nL5E7LR1WL] Euro zone meetings graphic link.reuters.com/van64s Euro crisis timeline link.reuters.com/rev89r Graphic: Euro zone debt crisis here^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Heightened worries about Italy lifted bidding at a $35 billion auction of one-month U.S. Treasury bills US1MT=RR to its highest in a month. [ID:nEAP10D800]

The new one-month loan was interest-free for the U.S. government. It was the first time that one-month bills were auctioned at a zero percent rate since Oct 4. AUCTION7

In the open market, interest rates on some U.S. T-bills due in January 2012 were quoted at minus 1 basis point mid-afternoon Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

CAUTIOUS MONEY FUNDS

The $2.6 trillion U.S. money market fund industry has reduced their holdings of euro zone bank securities. They have held almost no Italian, Greek or other peripheral euro zone bank securities since late summer, according to Fitch Ratings. [ID:nN1E79I1ZP]

"Money funds are buying only one-month paper. They continue to buy low-yielding government paper," said Jim Lee, head of short-term markets and futures strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

The intense demand for cash and low-risk money market assets has reduced the dollar supply to the unsecured interbank market, analysts and traders said.

The benchmark London interbank offered rate for three-month dollars USD3MFSR= was fixed at 0.44417 percent, the highest since early August 2010. This closely watched borrowing cost has risen steadily since late July on renewed worries about a possible Greek default.

The messy political situation in Greece and Italy will likely push Libor even higher, making it more expensive for peripheral euro zone governments and banks to borrow.

While Berlusconi is generally perceived by investors as reform-shy, the political uncertainty may make the European Central Bank hesitate to increase its purchases of Italian debt. That means Italy's benchmark yields could rise from current levels around 6.8 percent towards 7 percent IT10YT=TWEB, the level beyond which Greece, Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek financial aid.

The sharp yield spike brought the spread over an average of triple-A rated bonds to what analysts say are levels close to triggering an increase in the margin required by repo clearing house LCH.Clearnet.

In repo markets, the general collateral (GC) rate for Italy was 100 basis points, compared with 45 for triple-A GC, traders said, although one said the market was very volatile. (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)