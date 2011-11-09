(Refiles to insert dropped word "than" in 12th paragraph)

NEW YORK, Nov 9 U.S. money market investors scrambled for cash and U.S. Treasury bills on Wednesday because of anxiety about whether Italy could repay its debt as its borrowing costs jumped to levels seen as unsustainable.

Short-term interest rate swap spreads and key measures of risk aversion rose to levels not reached since last summer when investors were grappling with the initial round of the euro zone debt crisis.

Speculation whether Italy -- the euro zone's third biggest economy with $2.2 trillion in debt outstanding -- would seek a bailout heightened after two European clearinghouses raised the margin call on Italian government bonds on Wednesday.

The moves from LCH.Clearnet SA and Cassa di Compensazione e Garanzia sparked a sell-off in the euro and global stocks markets and a safe-haven stampede into cash-like investments and low-risk U.S. and German government bonds. For more, see [ID:nL6E7M94LR] [ID:nL6E7M9192] [MKTS/GLOB]

"There is clearly risk aversion in the front end of the market. You want to find safe paper so you could sleep at night," said Joe D'Angelo, head of money markets at Prudential Fixed Income who oversees $50 billion, in Newark, New Jersey.

Treasury bill rates US1MT=RR US3MT=RR going out to March were below zero, signaling the intense demand for these ultra short-dated U.S. government debt.

U.S. prime money market funds have been shedding their euro zone exposure.

In October, the funds reduced holdings of euro zone bank commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other short-term debt by $24 billion to $218 billion, J.P. Morgan analysts said in a report released late Tuesday. These funds held no Italian debt, they said. For more, see [ID:nN1E7A80IX]

As the scramble into cash and T-bills intensified, the spread on two-year U.S. interest rate swaps over Treasuries -- a benchmark for short-term private borrowing costs -- touched 40.75 basis points, the widest level since June 2010.

The two-year swap spread, which grows with risk aversion, was last quoted at 40.0 basis points, up 3.75 basis points from late Tuesday, according to Tradeweb.

Another risk measure -- the spread between the three-month Treasury bill rate and the London interbank offered rate on three-month dollars -- grew to 44 basis points, the widest level since June 2010.

Another alarming development for investors was the inversion of the Italian yield curve, where shorter yields are higher than longer yields.

The yield on two-year Italian government notes IT2YT=TWEB jumped nearly 1 point to 7.40 percent, while the 10-year Italian note yield IT10YT=TWEB rose 51 basis points to 7.27 percent.

"It's a scary signal for sure. It shows the lack of market confidence," D'Angelo said.

For now, Italy's debt woes have not further reduced short-term dollar funding for French and German banks, which have heavy exposure to Italy and Greece, traders said.

French and German banks were able to obtain overnight cash on Wednesday in the U.S. repurchase agreement market at about 7 basis points USONRP=,comparable to the cost for U.S. banks. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)