* Total foreign financial commercial paper supply falls

* But foreign bank commercial paper supply rises in week

* Euro zone banks seen leaning on ECB, forex market

(Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. commercial paper supply from foreign financial companies fell in the latest week as investors shied away from issuers which are vulnerable to a further worsening of the euro zone debt crisis.

The outstanding amount of commercial paper from foreign banks and other financial institutions fell $3.4 billion to $184.1 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Nov. 9, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed.

"All foreign banks' dollar funding has gone done significantly on the uncertainty about Europe," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding with TD Securities in New York.

But foreign banks' commercial paper supply rose $1.6 billion in the latest week. Commercial paper supply from foreign non-banks fell $5 billion, according to the Fed.

The Fed does not offer a regional breakdown on its data on foreign issuance of these short-term debt, which helps them to finance their loans and other daily operations.

Recent data showed U.S. money market funds and other cash investors have reduced their exposure to euro zone bank debt since the flare-up of the region's debt problem this spring.

"No one really knows what these bank holdings are," TD's Lin said.

Investors' anxiety about Greece and Italy has intensified in recent days. The political turmoil in these heavily-indebted nations shook confidence about their ability to implement steep spending cuts and repay their debt. Investors worry they could drag down France and Germany, whose banks are big lenders to them. For more, see [ID:nL6E7M96E9]

French bank Credit Agricole ( CAGR.PA ) said on Thursday its quarterly profits fell on Greek sovereign debt losses.

Credit Agricole's parent group cut its exposure to peripheral euro zone sovereign debt by 27 percent between June and October, but its Italy holdings in its banking book at end-September remain among the highest of the French banks at 6.7 billion euros. For more, see [ID:nL5E7MA044] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ FACTBOX: French banks most exposed to Italy [nL6E7M95G4] European bank exposure: link.reuters.com/nyk23s ECB bond buying and yields: link.reuters.com/pax23s EURIBOR fixings by banks: r.reuters.com/jah44s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

In the United States, prime money market funds pared their holdings of commercial paper, certificates of deposit and other short-term debt issued by euro zone banks by $24 billion in October to $218 billion, J.P. Morgan Securities analysts said in a report released earlier this week. Since May, these funds slashed their euro zone exposure by $261 billion. For more, see [ID:N1E7A726D]

During this period, prime money funds cut their holding of euro zone bank commercial paper and CDs by $212 billion to $117 billion at the end of October, J.P. Morgan analysts said.

As they have pulled cash from euro zone debt, money funds and other investors shifted money into bank accounts, Treasury bills, agency discount notes and other perceived safehaven assets, analysts said.

For euro zone banks, they are relying more on the European Central Bank and costlier borrowing in the foreign exchange market to fund their dollar operations.

The three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP edged 5 basis point wider to minus 117 basis points, matching its widest level in almost three years hit on Nov. 3, just before the ECB rate cut.

The five-year equivalent EURCBS5Y=ICAP hit its widest since early 2009 at minus 47.5 basis points, versus minus 45.4 basis points on Wednesday.

Separately, the U.S. bond market will be closed on Friday for the Veterans Day holiday.

(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)