* Future rate for Libor rises, breaks into new cycle
* Italy, Spain bond yields return to unsustainable levels
* CDS on Italy reaches new high, rises for France, Belgium
(Updates with U.S. markets, changes byline, dateline, previous
LONDON)
By Emily Flitter
NEW YORK, Nov 15 The stress level in money
markets jumped on Tuesday as rising yields in most euro zone
nations highlighted market fears the debt crisis is growing
beyond the control of political leaders.
Italy's benchmark 10-year bond IT10YT=TWEB yield rose
above the 7 percent mark again, a point widely seen in the
market as an unsustainable interest rate for the country.
But the stress was not limited to the periphery. The yield
spread of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over
German Bunds marked euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch
spread hit levels not seen since early 2009.
Spain's bond yields also spiked, widening against German
yields. For more see [ID:nL5E7MF0WT].
In the funding markets, investors targeted the difference
between central bank rates and the future rate at which banks
may take out unsecured loans -- known as the FRA/OIS spread.
That widened on Tuesday, carrying the indicator into a new
range. This is a sign that investors expect borrowing rates for
banks from one another to rise down the road, which is a sign
of banks' diminishing confidence in each other.
The mounting pressure led to bets that the benchmark
interbank lending rate known as the London interbank offered
rate would likely continue its relentless climb. The
dollar-denominated three-month Libor USD3MFSR= fixed at
0.46556 percent on Tuesday, up 0.5 basis points from Monday.
"The December FRA/OIS spread has only gone above 50 basis
points a couple of times," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at
IFR, a unit of ThomsonReuters.
The spread is now at 62.5 basis points.
"It's a sign that people are starting to price in more
difficulty for foreign banks to borrow. You see the problem
worsening," Briggen said. "Libor funding is just going to get
more sticky going forward."
In a note to Credit Suisse clients, Sean Keane, analyst at
Triple T Consulting in Hong Kong, said the average FRA/OIS
spread across 10 futures maturities was 55.4 basis points,
making it the highest since May 2010, a point at which, as
Keane wrote, the markets were consumed by "round one of the
Greek crisis."
Future bank borrowing rates weren't the only indicator of
stress. The cost of insuring against default for sovereign
bonds rose not only for the peripheral countries -- Spain,
Portugal, Italy and Ireland -- but also for the core countries,
including France, Germany and Belgium.
For more on CDS see [ID:nIFR5nP43g].
"Risk aversion is the order of the day with investors
running scared of the contagion threatening to sweep through
the periphery," wrote Gavan Nolan, director of credit research
at Markit in New York.
Nolan said Italy's 5-year CDS hit a new high of 600 basis
points and Italian banks and corporates are the worst
performers in the Markit iTraxx Europe.
"Now that the political turbulence has subsided in Italy,
the markets are refocusing on the weaknesses of the European
response to containing the debt crisis," Nolan wrote.
"It seems that even with the doubtful advantage of leverage
the EFSF will still be too small to act as a backstop for the
periphery as a whole."
(Editing by James Dalgleish)