By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Nov 15 The stress level in money markets jumped on Tuesday as rising yields in most euro zone nations highlighted market fears the debt crisis is growing beyond the control of political leaders.

Italy's benchmark 10-year bond IT10YT=TWEB yield rose above the 7 percent mark again, a point widely seen in the market as an unsustainable interest rate for the country.

But the stress was not limited to the periphery. The yield spread of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over German Bunds marked euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch spread hit levels not seen since early 2009.

Spain's bond yields also spiked, widening against German yields. For more see [ID:nL5E7MF0WT].

In the funding markets, investors targeted the difference between central bank rates and the future rate at which banks may take out unsecured loans -- known as the FRA/OIS spread.

That widened on Tuesday, carrying the indicator into a new range. This is a sign that investors expect borrowing rates for banks from one another to rise down the road, which is a sign of banks' diminishing confidence in each other.

The mounting pressure led to bets that the benchmark interbank lending rate known as the London interbank offered rate would likely continue its relentless climb. The dollar-denominated three-month Libor USD3MFSR= fixed at 0.46556 percent on Tuesday, up 0.5 basis points from Monday.

"The December FRA/OIS spread has only gone above 50 basis points a couple of times," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of ThomsonReuters.

The spread is now at 62.5 basis points.

"It's a sign that people are starting to price in more difficulty for foreign banks to borrow. You see the problem worsening," Briggen said. "Libor funding is just going to get more sticky going forward."

In a note to Credit Suisse clients, Sean Keane, analyst at Triple T Consulting in Hong Kong, said the average FRA/OIS spread across 10 futures maturities was 55.4 basis points, making it the highest since May 2010, a point at which, as Keane wrote, the markets were consumed by "round one of the Greek crisis."

Future bank borrowing rates weren't the only indicator of stress. The cost of insuring against default for sovereign bonds rose not only for the peripheral countries -- Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ireland -- but also for the core countries, including France, Germany and Belgium.

For more on CDS see [ID:nIFR5nP43g].

"Risk aversion is the order of the day with investors running scared of the contagion threatening to sweep through the periphery," wrote Gavan Nolan, director of credit research at Markit in New York.

Nolan said Italy's 5-year CDS hit a new high of 600 basis points and Italian banks and corporates are the worst performers in the Markit iTraxx Europe.

"Now that the political turbulence has subsided in Italy, the markets are refocusing on the weaknesses of the European response to containing the debt crisis," Nolan wrote.

"It seems that even with the doubtful advantage of leverage the EFSF will still be too small to act as a backstop for the periphery as a whole." (Editing by James Dalgleish)