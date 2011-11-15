* Future rate for Libor rises, breaks into new cycle

* Italy, Spain bond yields rise to unsustainable levels

* CDS on Italy reaches new high, rises for France, Belgium (Updates with more funding stress indicators, changes byline)

By Emily Flitter and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 15 The stress level in money markets jumped on Tuesday as rising yields in most euro zone nations highlighted market fears the debt crisis is growing beyond the control of political leaders.

Italy's benchmark 10-year bond IT10YT=TWEB yield rose above the 7 percent mark again, a point widely seen in the market as an unsustainable interest rate for the country.

The stress was not limited to the periphery. The yield spreads of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over German Bunds all marked euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch spread hit their highest level since early 2009.

Spain's bond yields also spiked, widening against German yields. For more see [ID:nL5E7MF0WT].

In the funding markets, investors targeted the difference between central bank rates and the future rate at which banks may take out unsecured loans -- known as the FRA/OIS spread.

That spread widened on Tuesday, carrying the indicator into a new range. That is an indication that investors expect inter-bank borrowing rates to rise down the road, which is a sign of banks' diminishing confidence in each other.

The mounting pressure led to bets that the benchmark interbank lending rate, the London interbank offered rate, would likely continue its relentless climb. The dollar-denominated three-month Libor USD3MFSR= fixed at 0.46556 percent on Tuesday, up 0.5 basis points from Monday.

Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR, a unit of ThomsonReuters, noted the widening of the December FRA/OIS spread, which is now at 62.5 points.

"The December FRA/OIS spread has only gone above 50 basis points a couple of times," Briggen said.

"It's a sign that people are starting to price in more difficulty for foreign banks to borrow. You see the problem worsening," she said. "Libor funding is just going to get more sticky going forward."

In a note to Credit Suisse clients, Sean Keane, analyst at Triple T Consulting in Hong Kong, said the average FRA/OIS spread across 10 futures maturities was 55.4 basis points, making it the highest since May 2010, a point at which, as Keane wrote, the markets were consumed by "round one of the Greek crisis."

More European banks were already turning to the European Central Bank for funding on Tuesday, unable to access the interbank market. ECB loans jumped and were expected to remain high in coming weeks.

Banks took 230 billion euros in the central bank's regularly weekly cash handout, well above the 190 billion traders polled by Reuters beforehand had expected. [ID:nL3E7ME1T0]

The glut of liquidity in the euro zone banking system -- -- currently 231 billion euros according to Reuters calculations -- is expected to remain for the foreseeable future and keep downward pressure the key Eonia EONIA= overnight rate.

Euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps EURCBS3M=ICAP hit levels last seen in November 2008 when financial markets still recoiled in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers implosion.

Funding rates were not the only indicator of stress. The cost of insuring against default for sovereign bonds rose not only for the peripheral countries -- Spain, Portugal, Italy and Ireland -- but also for the core countries, including France, Germany and Belgium.

For more on CDS see [ID:nIFR5nP43g].

"Risk aversion is the order of the day with investors running scared of the contagion threatening to sweep through the periphery," wrote Gavan Nolan, director of credit research at Markit in New York.

Nolan said Italy's five-year credit defautl swaps hit a new high of 600 basis points, and Italian banks and corporates were the worst performers in the Markit iTraxx Europe.

"Now that the political turbulence has subsided in Italy, the markets are refocusing on the weaknesses of the European response to containing the debt crisis," Nolan wrote.

"It seems that even with the doubtful advantage of leverage the EFSF will still be too small to act as a backstop for the periphery as a whole." (Editing by Leslie Adler)