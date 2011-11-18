* Money market stress indicators creep higher

* US firm involvement in euro zone liquidity swaps unclear

* German T-bill rates heading into negative territory (Adds U.S. action; changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Nov 18 Funding stress reached new heights for European banks on Friday, while U.S. market participants wondered whether Europe's financial crisis would more directly affect them.

The benchmark three-month London Interbank Offered Rate made another large advance, gaining nearly a full basis point after weeks of smaller, but steady upticks.

It fixed at 0.48778 percent on Friday.

"Eurodollars were beginning to price in more aggressive Libor fixings rather than just incremental, and more like a 'quick disaster' as one eurodollar trader put it," said Roseanne Briggen, an analyst at IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The cost for European banks to swap euro rates into dollars as measured by the three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP rose to its highest since the height of the Lehman crisis in 2008 to 138.50 basis points.

The difference between three-month dollar offered interbank Libor rate and overnight index swaps USD3MFSR= USD3MOIS= -- another widely used gauge of interbank stress -- inched higher to 38 basis points, the largest since June 2009. For details, see [ID:nEAP000045]

European banks, struggling to obtain dollar funding as the cost of unsecured borrowing rises, are increasingly turning to the European Central Bank for loans. But some banks must even borrow collateral good enough to post for ECB loans.

"It's a funding issue, but it's also a capital issue and so banks are trying to deleverage and perhaps at the end of the day they sell the assets they can get a bid on and the assets they cant get a bid on maybe they end up holding," said Chris Ahrens, interest-rate strategist at UBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.

He said European banks wanting to get rid of assets they could not sell were likely to try to lend them in exchange for better collateral.

"They liquefy those assets through these transactions," he said.

Since the collateral swaps are over the counter, some market participants view them as dangerous.

For example, a failure of the counterparty that puts up low-rated assets in exchange for higher-rated collateral could lead to a systemic problem that would make it impossible for the low-rated assets to be sold or otherwise liquidated by its holder.

A few of the top securities dealers in the U.S. markets said they did not know whether any U.S.-based institutions were lending securities to European banks.

A source at one of the dealers said the idea was pitched to several dealers during the 2010 flare-up of the European crisis, but the source had no information about whether the trades happened or whether they were taking place.

Ahrens said the deals would likely be advertised to anyone with a master repo agreement.

"Everyone has a master repo agreement. If you're in the market managing money, leveraged or non-leveraged, you have a master repo agreement. It's the headwaters of the financial markets," he added.

But he said U.S. institutions would likely be extremely cautious as the European banking crisis intensified.

"Ever since 2008, when the unthinkable happened, people don't want to wait around. It's better to be an early mover in this case because your investors are going to be asking you those questions right away," Ahrens said.

The latest sign of worries that some European banks could ultimately collapse under the weight of their holdings of debt issued by crisis-contaminated countries such as Italy was that German treasury bill rates were slowly heading into negative territory.

German treasury bills of up to 9 months were bid at rates of as much as 0.35 percent, but sellers were asking for prices that would imply negative yields of as low as minus 0.30 percent <0#DETSY=>.

This reflects not only that the unsecured interbank lending has almost dried up, but also that the secured transactions are shrinking in volumes, with many lenders asking for top-rated collateral only -- such as German T-bills.

By comparison, similar-dated Italian and Spanish bills yielded up to 6 percent <0#ESTSY=> <0#ITTSY=>.

Bank demand for short-term debt instruments is on the rise, as the European Central Bank, unlike some commercial banks, accepts bills of various quality standards as collateral for its unlimited liquidity tenders.

Analysts say demand at those tenders is likely to increase as Italian banks and all other banks in the system that are heavily exposed to Italian debt are finding it increasingly tough to secure funds from cash markets.