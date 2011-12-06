* U.S. 4-week bill auction sees record demand
* 3-month dollar Libor/OIS spread highest since June 2009
* French banks' Libor bids above other global banks
By Chris Reese
NEW YORK, Dec 6 Investor demand for safe-haven
U.S. Treasury bills hit a record on Tuesday as buyers braced
for a crucial summit at the end of the week aimed at halting
the European debt crisis.
Other key measures of financial risk also rose after
Standard and Poor's warned on Monday that Europe's debt crisis
could lead to credit ratings downgrades of 15 euro zone
nations.
In a sign of investor caution, the United States attracted
record demand for four-week T-bills at Tuesday's $35 billion
auction. Demand was also helped by the approach of the year
end, but the euro zone crisis still loomed large for many
investors.
The demand for the safest of paper, which was sold at a
rate of zero percent, shows buyers mainly just want their money
back at the end of the loan. Investors were also willing to pay
a premium for safety in the secondary market, where T-bills
were trading at negative interest rates.
European leaders meet on Thursday and Friday to hash out a
framework aimed at enforcing fiscal discipline in the 17-nation
euro zone block. Leaders of France and Germany want to change
EU rules to impose penalties on states that exceed deficit
targets.
"The outlook doesn't look pretty at all. I'm hoping
(European leaders) come up with something in the right
direction but it's kind of like a cancer patient, the chemo
almost kills the patient," said Raymond Gilmartin, head of repo
trading at Bank of Nova Scotia, in New York.
"All these fixes that are going on have to go into place
are going to hurt a lot before it gets better," he said.
A downgrade to the ratings of the euro zone's biggest
economies could send jitters across financial markets, making
banks more reluctant to lend to each other. It could also dent
the scope for leveraging the euro zone rescue fund by
compromising its triple-A rating.
BANK JITTERS
Banks' nervousness to lend to one another could be seen in
the spread between three-month dollar Libor rates and overnight
indexed swap rates USD3MFSR= USD3MOIS= which on Tuesday
widened to about 46 basis points, marking the largest gap
between the two since early May, 2009.
The three-month dollar Libor rate itself USD3MFSR= hit
its highest since mid-2010. It saw a brief respite last week
after major central banks took measures to enhance dollar
liquidity, but that was short-lived.
After the central banks cut the cost for banks of borrowing
dollars through their swap lines, investors question whether
banks will use that cheaper credit.
Banks usually prefer to borrow dollars in the open market
from other private financial institutions, and tend to use the
central banks only as a last resort.
In this regard, analysts will watch for any increased
demand at the ECB's three-month dollar tender on Dec. 7.
In Europe, three-month euro Libor rates and overnight
indexed swap rates EUR3MFSR= EUREON3M= -- an indicator of
financial stress -- stood at 92 basis points, near the highest
in nearly three years hit on Dec. 1 at 93 basis points.
The widening of the measures of bank stress have come
despite some optimism in recent days in equities markets over
euro zone efforts, and what might get done later this week, to
prop up euro zone countries struggling with their debt burden.
Still, optimism among stocks traders has not translated
into more trust among banks when it comes to lending to each
other.
"A big part of that is all this stress that is going on in
the European banking system," said Thomas Simons, money market
economist at Jefferies & Co in New York, adding "while the
global financial system is not in as bad a shape as it was back
in 2008 and 2009, there are stresses over in Europe that are
causing these rates to widen out."
"You can see pretty clearly from the individual postings
the banks on the Libor board make that the ones that are making
the higher postings are the European banks, specifically French
banks are among the highest," Simons said.
Indeed, on Tuesday French banks Credit Agricole and Credit
Suisse had the two highest bids for U.S. three-month dollar
Libor at 0.595 percent and 0.5875 percent respectively, well
above Royal Bank of Canada at 0.5075 percent and Bank of
America at 0.52 percent.
"The expectations are that European banks, especially
French ones, are going to take some losses due to their
write-down on their peripheral debt. French banks are going to
have to pay up," said Sharon Stark, chief fixed income
strategist at Sterne Agee & Leach in Birmingham, Alabama.
