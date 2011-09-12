(Updates with U.S. action, changes dateline, previous London)

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Investors gave the United States a near interest-free loan for three months on Monday on safehaven demand fanned by fears about a Greek default and its repercussions on the euro zone banking system.

The U.S. Treasury sold $29 billion of three-month bills at a high rate of 0.01 percent, just above the all-time low of 0.005 percent set at a three-month auction held in Dec 2008 at the height of the 2007-2008 credit crisis. [ID:nTAR000447]

