By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Sept 12 Worries over the deepening debt crisis fueled safehaven bidding at Monday's auctions of ultra short-dated U.S. government securities, driving their three-month rate close to zero.

Investors essentially gave the United States a near interest-free loan for three months on fears about a Greek default and its repercussions on French banks and the rest of the euro zone banking system.

Shares of top French banks - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) -- tumbled by more than 10 percent on worries about an imminent downgrade by credit ratings agency Moody's, due largely to their exposure to Greek bonds. For more, see [ID:nL5E7KC1TV]

"The stock market is sinking. Bank stocks are getting hammered. People are parking their money in bills," said Andrew Schulman, a Treasury bill trader at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

On Monday, the U.S. Treasury sold $29 billion of three-month bills at a high rate of 0.01 percent, just above the all-time low of 0.005 percent set at a three-month auction held in Dec 2008 at the height of the 2007-2008 credit crisis. [ID:nTAR000447]

It also auctioned $27 billion in 6-month bills at a high rate of 0.05 percent, just above a record low of 0.045 percent at an auction in August. [ID:nTAR000447]

The Treasury will sell $27 billion in four-week or 1-month bills on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)