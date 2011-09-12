* US Treasury bill rates fall near record low at auctions
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Worries over the deepening
debt crisis fueled safehaven bidding at Monday's auctions of
ultra short-dated U.S. government securities, driving their
three-month rate close to zero.
Investors essentially gave the United States a near
interest-free loan for three months on fears about a Greek
default and its repercussions on French banks and the rest of
the euro zone banking system.
Shares of top French banks - Societe Generale (SOGN.PA),
BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) and Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) -- tumbled
by more than 10 percent on worries about an imminent downgrade
by credit ratings agency Moody's, due largely to their exposure
to Greek bonds. For more, see [ID:nL5E7KC1TV]
"The stock market is sinking. Bank stocks are getting
hammered. People are parking their money in bills," said Andrew
Schulman, a Treasury bill trader at Wunderlich Securities in
New York.
On Monday, the U.S. Treasury sold $29 billion of
three-month bills at a high rate of 0.01 percent, just above
the all-time low of 0.005 percent set at a three-month auction
held in Dec 2008 at the height of the 2007-2008 credit crisis.
[ID:nTAR000447]
It also auctioned $27 billion in 6-month bills at a high
rate of 0.05 percent, just above a record low of 0.045 percent
at an auction in August. [ID:nTAR000447]
The Treasury will sell $27 billion in four-week or 1-month
bills on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)