(Updates U.S. action, changes dateline, previous London)

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Investors gave the United States an interest-free loan for a month on Tuesday, as fears about a Greek default and its impact on Europe stoked safe-haven demand for this ultra-short dated U.S. government debt.

The U.S. Treasury sold one-month bills at a high rate of zero for a second straight week.

It sold $27 billion in one-month bills on Tuesday, less than last week's $30 billion.

(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)