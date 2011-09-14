* Moody's cuts SocGen, Credit Ag, leaves BNP on review
* Two small banks said borrowing $575 mln from ECB
* Dollar Libor, forwards rise again on dollar scarcity
* European CDS, dollar cross-currency swap rates fall
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Investors demanded higher
interest rates on what they charge to lend dollars on Wednesday
after the rating downgrades of two top French banks fed fears
over a worsening of Europe's debt crisis.
Moody's Investors Service downgraded the long-term credit
ratings of Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and Credit Agricole
(CAGR.PA), saying its concerns about their funding and
liquidity profiles had increased in the light of worsening
refinancing conditions.
It left France's largest bank, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) on
review, saying its profitability and capital base gave it an
adequate cushion to support its Greek, Portuguese and Irish
exposure.
"The terms might get tougher after the official downgrade,"
said Perry Piazza, director of investment strategies with
Contango Capital Advisors in San Francisco, which manages $3.4
billion in assets.
The costs for French banks to obtain dollar funding are
higher than their U.S., U.K. and most of their European peers.
The benchmark three-month London interbank offered rate
USD3MFSR= was fixed at 0.34711 percent, the highest level
since August 2010.
For the three French banks which contribute to the Libor
fixing survey, they reported their three-month funding cost
anywhere from 2 to 7 basis points above Wednesday's fixing.
The borrowing costs for dollars also rose in the forwards
market. The interest rate to borrow dollars for four months a
month from now USD1X4F= rose to 44 basis points from 39.75
basis points on Tuesday.
The scarcity of dollars to euro zone banks have led a few
of them to turn to the European Central Bank for cash.
The ECB said on Wednesday it lent $575 million, which
suggests the two banks were probably small, analysts said. But
the amount could jump significantly in the near term if worries
intensify that cash-strapped Greece may not get its next aid
tranche. Talks on the next bailout payment are under way. For
details, see [ID:nL3E7KE09F]
END GAME?
Investors and traders have been waiting for measures to
ease Europe's debt woes so they do not spiral out of control
and cause another global financial crisis.
Hopes of progress helped lower the cost to insure euro zone
sovereign and bank debt from their record high levels two days
earlier, according to Markit.
"The market is sensing that an end game is getting closer
for these banks whether it is capitalization through
restructuring or asset sales or a government-assisted
capitalization," Contango's Piazza said.
In the credit default swap market, the price to insure BNP
Paribas debt for five years fell to 289 basis points from 295
basis points on Tuesday. The five-year CDS price on Societe
Generale and Credit Agricole closed lower at 421 basis points
and 305 basis points, respectively, Markit said.
In the currency market, the three-month cross currency
basis swap EURCBS3M=ICAP, continued to back away from
Monday's almost three-year lows of minus 125 basis points and
last traded at minus 102 basis points.
Still fears remain high about a possible Greek default
given the sometimes conflicting news from Europe. This has left
investors reticent to lend dollars to any euro zone banks for
more than a week, analysts said.
"Our main concern is headline-based," said Jill King,
senior portfolio manager at Horizon Cash Management in Chicago,
which manages $2.5 billion.
In a joint statement in Paris and Berlin on Wednesday,
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel told Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou in a
conference dall that it was vital for Athens to implement
reforms and meet fiscal goals set under a July 21st bailout
scheme. [ID:nP6E7JV05E]
