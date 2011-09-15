* Central banks step in to provide dollar term funding

NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 15 A coordinated scheme among major central banks announced on Thursday to offer longer-term loans should provide short-term relief for banks scrambling for dollars due to Europe's deepening debt crisis.

More dollar supply would buy banks time to build up their capital by selling assets or/and securing longer-term loans in order to offset exposure to weak euro zone nations, analysts said.

This latest move, led by the European Central Bank, might not, however, be enough to return normal funding conditions for euro zone banks, as investors remain highly afraid of a possible Greek default and its solvency risk on the euro zone banks, they said.

"This doesn't guarantee cheaper funding even though it helps sentiment. We haven't reached that point yet. There are still a lot of questions," said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD Securities in New York.

European finance ministers have been warned confidentially of the danger of a renewed credit crunch as a "systemic" crisis in euro zone sovereign debt spills over to banks, according to documents obtained by Reuters on Wednesday. For details, see [ID:nL3E7KE09F]

Money markets showed mixed reactions to the central banks' funding move, a day after Moody's Investors Service cut the credit ratings of two of France's biggest banks and on the third anniversary of the collapse of Lehman Brothers.

Moody's downgraded Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA), citing concerns that their funding and liquidity profiles had increased in the light of worsening refinancing conditions. It left the ratings of French biggest bank, BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) ,on review for downgrade.

Front-month eurodollar futures rose <0#ED:>, with the December 2012 contract EDZ1 touching its higest level in five weeks. Interest rates in the forwards market and the currency market where banks could borrow dollars declined.

But deferred eurodollar contracts fell, and the spread between the three-month Treasury bill rate and the three-month London interbank offered rate -- which gauge investors' risk aversion -- barely budged.

ECB'S LATEST DOLLAR MOVE

The ECB said on Thursday it would hold three fixed-rate operations between October and December to offer banks as many dollars as they needed, in order to ease any funding crunch in the year-end period. [ID:nL5E7KF2LG]

The ECB did not offer at minimum rate to bid for the three-month funds. Some analysts reckon it would be 100 basis points above the three-month dollar overnight indexed swap rate USD3MOIS=, which last traded at 0.056 percent.

The ECB already offers seven-day dollar loans every week, an offer that was tapped for the second time in a month on Wednesday. Previously, banks had not used the ECB's dollar operation since February. [ID:nL5E7KE164]

ECB's offering of longer-term dollar loans signals an acknowledgment of euro zone banks' increasing difficulty to raise dollars for trades and operations, analysts said.

The $2.6 trillion U.S. money market fund industry have slashed their holdings of commercial paper, certificates of deposits and repurchase agreements from European banks since the first quarter. Most money funds are reluctant to own European bank paper that matures beyond a week, analysts said.

European and other foreign banks' access to the $1 trillion U.S. commercial paper market has been curtailed since this spring with the flare-up of Europe's debt crisis.

The amount of foreign bank commercial paper outstanding stood at $116.8 billion in the week ended Sept. 14, up $4.9 billion from the previous week. But it is down 21 percent since the end of the first quarter, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer told France's Les Echos newspaper that all European banks, not just French ones, would be forced to adjust their business models because U.S. money funds were "withdrawing from Europe." [ID:nP6E7KC006]

With traditional funding channels clogged, European banks have been forced to switch euros into dollars in the foreign exchange market. That pushed cross-currency basis swaps to their widest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.

The one-year cross currency basis swap EURCBS1Y=ICAP, which widens when dollar funding stress rises, narrowed 5 basis points to minus 65 basis points after the ECB's announcement, while the three-month rate EURCBS3M=ICAP, was 8 basis points narrower at minus 89 basis point after hitting three-year highs of minus 125 basis points earlier this week.

If money market conditions do not materially improve, then the ECB will likely be forced to pump more dollars.

Otherwise, the European Financial Stability Facility , the euro zone's bailout fund. might start buying senior European bank debt to put a price floor under them, said Societe Generale rate strategist Suki Mann in London.

"Even if the EFSF potentially started guaranteeing issues it wouldn't be a panacea for long," he said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)