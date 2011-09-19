* Euro zone meeting in Poland disappoints [ID:nL5E7KI0N6]

* US dlr Libor edges higher, eurodollar future prices fall

* T-bill rates at or below zero through end of Jan 2012 (Changes lead, byline, dateline from LONDON, adds U.S. market info)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 19 Treasury bill rates remained riveted to the floor in U.S. short term markets on Monday while a key unsecured dollar lending rate edged higher as the euro zone debt crisis dragged on without new agreements to ease it.

Three-month dollar Libor USD3MFSR= fixed at its highest in more than a year at 0.3525 percent compared to 0.35133 percent on Friday, with the spread against overnight index swaps also widening by 2 bps on the day to 27 bps.

The prices of eurodollar futures contracts fell, as the expected rate banks would have to pay for dollar deposits within the euro zone in the future rose, signaling higher anticipated borrowing costs.

"If you look out the curve we had seen the deferred months come off a bit (in price), which would suggest that the flattening of the euro term structure we've seen over the last few months could come off a bit." said Todd Colvin, a futures trader at MF Global Securities in Chicago.

With the Federal Reserve pledging to keep interest rates steady until at least mid-2013, the expected rates should stay lower for longer. But fear that the euro zone debt crisis can't be contained was pushing them higher, Colvin explained.

T-bill rates, meanwhile, were flat or negative five months out, until the end of January.

European Union finance ministers broke no new ground in dealing with the euro zone debt crisis in discussions over the weekend, instead absorbing some ideas and rejecting others and taking stock of progress on agreed steps. [ID:nLDE78G00Z]

A program announced by central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, to offer three-month dollar tenders to banks in need of dollar funding was having little impact on the tone of markets on Monday, analysts said.

Part of the reason was that the rate on the ECB tender offers was still higher than the rate at which banks could borrow in other funding markets.

"It's probably good to know that a safety net is there," said Scott Sherman, interest-rate strategist at Credit Suisse in New York. "More immediately, those rates aren't in the money so there's no incentive to use them. It will only kick in if things get worse than they already are." (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia in London Editing by Andrew Hay)