* Italian downgrade, China pullback hurt European banks

* Dollar Libor up again, SocGen, JPM fix higher on panel

* Money funds have a chance to pull back after Sept. 30 (Adds CDS, money fund info, quotes, changes headline, lead, byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 20 A downgrade of Italy and signs of a pullback in lending to European banks rippled through the global money markets on Tuesday, sending borrowing costs for banks higher.

Investors in search of safe havens from Europe's debt crisis again sought out short-term cash vehicles such as U.S. Treasury bills, sending rates to zero at the government's one-month bill auction for a third straight week.

The rate banks must pay for three-month unsecured dollar loans in the private market rose more than expected, hitting another year-long high, and the premium for European banks to swap euros into dollars also rose.

Standard & Poor's cut its ratings on Italy to A/A-1 from A+/A-1+ and kept its outlook negative. The move was a surprise because the market had thought Moody's was more likely to downgrade Italy first. For more see [ID:nL3E7KK0MS].

Meanwhile, sources told Reuters on Tuesday Bank of China, a big market-maker in China's onshore foreign exchange market, has stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to the debt crisis. [ID:nL3E7KK08A]

The developments together marked the beginning of another chapter in the European crisis. Italy's outstanding debt is larger than that of the other peripheral European countries, including Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain, combined.

"Italy has more outstanding debt than the rest of the PIIGS put together," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN Financial in New York.

Low saw significance in a worsening of Italy's situation, and cited as an example events in July that changed the markets' tone.

"The day things changed was the day Italian CDS gapped wider. Once the market started pricing in an Italian default, the market concluded the euro can't be saved."

The cost of insuring Italian debt against a default hit an all-time high on Tuesday of 515 basis points, according to Markit.

WALL OF MATURITIES

Things may get even worse for European banks on Sept. 30 when large portions of their outstanding commercial paper and certificates of deposit held by U.S. money market funds mature.

CP and CDs essentially function as short-term cash loans. Money markets funds give the banks cash in exchange for the vehicles, plus interest. But some of the funds may cease their purchases of European bank CP and CDs at the end of the quarter.

"According to my trading floor, none of those obligations extend beyond the end of the quarter and none of them are being renewed," Low said.

Alex Roever, head of short-term rates strategy at JPMorgan Securities in New York, said 42 percent of euro zone CP and CDs will roll off by the end of the month.

"French face the biggest wall of maturities: 47 percent by end of month," he said.

If they can't get more dollar loans in the money markets, the banks still have some options, Roever said.

"They can shrink their balance sheets; they can let loans mature; they can let trades run off, and they can sell assets," Roever said.

Some of the banks have begun doing just that: On Sept. 12, Societe Generale ( SOGN.PA ) said it would put a wealth management business it owns up for sale. Other European banks are following suit.

DOLLARS GROW DEAR

The benchmark three-month dollar London Interbank Offered Rate USD3MFSR= set at 0.35500 percent on Tuesday, compared with market expectations cited by IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters, of 0.3475 percent in the Libor futures market late on Monday.

JPMorgan ( JPM.N ), Societe Generale, RBS ( RBS.L ) and Credit Agricole ( CAGR.PA ) were among the individual names on the 19-bank reporting panel used to set the Libor rate reporting higher borrowing costs. Credit Agricole's was among the highest at 0.425 percent.

The easing of dollar funding strains seen after last week's action by major central banks to reintroduce three-month dollar tenders unwound further.

The three-month euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, which falls when dollars are harder to find, was last quoted at -96 basis points, compared with -89.5 bps on Friday. (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)