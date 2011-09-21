* Unsecured dollar loans grow slightly more expensive

* Eurodollar futures prices rise, expected rates fall

* Markets await 2:15 p.m. EDT (1815 GMT) FOMC statement

By Emily Flitter

NEW YORK, Sept 21 Conditions in the money markets held mostly steady on Wednesday, though the cost to borrow dollars edged higher as two European banks and one U.S. lender reported having to pay more for unsecured loans.

Bank of America Corp ( BAC.N ), BNP Paribas SA ( BNPP.PA ) and Deutsche Bank AG ( DBKGn.DE ) -- members of the British Banker's Association's 19-bank panel setting the rate for the benchmark London Interbank Offered Rate each day -- said their borrowing costs had gone up.

The three-month dollar Libor rate USD3MFSR= edged up to 0.35556 percent on Wednesday from 0.35500 percent on Tuesday.

But two gauges of expectations for future dollar funding difficulties showed signs of easing for the first time in several days.

"Eurodollars are opening firmer ahead of the (Federal Open Market Committee) statement, with news that Greece may unveil a new austerity plan as early as today also helping the move higher," said Roseanne Briggen, analyst at IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters in New York, in a note to clients.

"The FRA/OIS spreads (Dec IMM) has also narrowed to 40.29, also suggesting an ease in forward funding angst."

Eurodollar futures represent bets on the future rate of interest earned on dollar deposits in euro zone banks. When their prices rise, the expected future rate on the deposits falls, suggesting banks will have to pay less in the future for dollar deposits.

U.S. money market participants keenly awaited the end of the two-day FOMC meeting, with a statement due at 2:15 p.m. EDT(1815 GMT)

The Fed is expected to try to push long-term borrowing costs lower by rebalancing its $2.8 trillion bond portfolio to weight it more heavily to longer-term securities.

The plan, nicknamed "Operation Twist" by market participants, would involve selling holdings with maturities of between one and three years to make room for the longer-term paper.

The sales could send short-term rates marginally higher. But Jim Lee, head of short-term rates strategy at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, said Operation Twist wouldn't have a large enough effect on the front end of the Treasury yield curve to help embattled money market funds.

The funds have been struggling to find safe vehicles for the cash they manage -- and earn yield.

"They had been very defensive most of this year," Lee said of money funds. "They've lost a lot of assets. Until rates actually do go up properly, they really don't have a savior." (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)